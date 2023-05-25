Inverness and Aberdeen good causes ‘bringing people together’ up for share of £25,000 funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness and Aberdeen good causes ‘bringing people together’ up for share of £25,000 funding

Inverness-based Barn Community Garden Project and Home-Start Aberdeen could receive up to £15,000.

By Lottie Hood
A photo of a group of smiling volunteers including children holding rakes on the community garden patch in Culloden.
The Barn Community Garden Project in Culloden has been shortlisted for a share of £25,000 funding. Image: Scotmid Co-operative.

An Inverness community garden project and Aberdeen family charity have been shortlisted to receive a share in a £25,000 funding pot.

Inverness-based Barn Community Garden Project and Home-Start Aberdeen have been shortlisted to receive a share from Scotmid’s Community Connect award scheme.

The other nominated charity is Just Bee Productions in Dundee.

Focusing on connecting families and people in communities, each cause stands a chance at receiving up to £15,000.

Barn Community Garden Project

Based at the Barn Church on Culloden House Avenue, The Barn Community Garden Project will provide healthy, locally grown food for the community.

It will also provide a green, sustainable garden for nearby residents.

Posted by The Barn Church, Culloden. on Wednesday, 17 May 2023

It is hoped it will be a space where people of all ages can relax, connect with others and get active outdoors – educating people and improving mental health along the way.

A spokesman from the project, said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Scotmid Community Connect funding.

“This project has been years in the making and winning this would help us achieve our dream of a green, sustainable community garden, connecting people of all ages in growing food locally.”

Already running a Food4Good programme, The Barn also deliver food from supermarkets that would otherwise be wasted to struggling families.

They run a community fridge and make up around 200 hampers every year for those living locally.

Two smiling women sitting with a small girl between them who is holding an apple and being passed a banana.
Home-Start’s Recipe for Life Project helps families to develop their cooking skills and confidence. Image: Scotmid.

Home-Start Aberdeen

Meanwhile the family charity Home-Start in Aberdeen are also up for a chance to receive either £5,000 or £15,000 for their healthy eating Recipe for Life Project.

Supporting families on a low income, the charity helps parents and carers develop their cooking skills and confidence. 

The project also helps them gain a better understanding of how to improve their family’s diet.

Home-Start Aberdeen chief executive Eleanor McEwan said: “With so much uncertainty following the pandemic, we strive to provide much needed support to local families struggling with the cost of living.

“This funding from Scotmid will allow us to purchase garden tools, picnic tables, bee hives, composting bins, children’s climbing walls and other fun tools that bring families together.”

The awards will be announced in October following a vote by Scotmid members. The good causes will receive either £5,000 0r £15,000 following this.

Conversation

