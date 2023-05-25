Inverness and Aberdeen good causes ‘bringing people together’ up for share of £25,000 funding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness community garden project and Aberdeen family charity have been shortlisted to receive a share in a £25,000 funding pot.

Inverness-based Barn Community Garden Project and Home-Start Aberdeen have been shortlisted to receive a share from Scotmid’s Community Connect award scheme.

The other nominated charity is Just Bee Productions in Dundee.

Focusing on connecting families and people in communities, each cause stands a chance at receiving up to £15,000.

Barn Community Garden Project

Based at the Barn Church on Culloden House Avenue, The Barn Community Garden Project will provide healthy, locally grown food for the community.

It will also provide a green, sustainable garden for nearby residents.

It is hoped it will be a space where people of all ages can relax, connect with others and get active outdoors – educating people and improving mental health along the way.

A spokesman from the project, said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Scotmid Community Connect funding.

“This project has been years in the making and winning this would help us achieve our dream of a green, sustainable community garden, connecting people of all ages in growing food locally.”

Already running a Food4Good programme, The Barn also deliver food from supermarkets that would otherwise be wasted to struggling families.

They run a community fridge and make up around 200 hampers every year for those living locally.

Home-Start Aberdeen

Meanwhile the family charity Home-Start in Aberdeen are also up for a chance to receive either £5,000 or £15,000 for their healthy eating Recipe for Life Project.

Supporting families on a low income, the charity helps parents and carers develop their cooking skills and confidence.

The project also helps them gain a better understanding of how to improve their family’s diet.

Home-Start Aberdeen chief executive Eleanor McEwan said: “With so much uncertainty following the pandemic, we strive to provide much needed support to local families struggling with the cost of living.

“This funding from Scotmid will allow us to purchase garden tools, picnic tables, bee hives, composting bins, children’s climbing walls and other fun tools that bring families together.”

The awards will be announced in October following a vote by Scotmid members. The good causes will receive either £5,000 0r £15,000 following this.