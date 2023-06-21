Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness

There is support for the Highland capital's second Home Bargains - but questions remain about infrastructure in the city.

By Stuart Findlay
Iceni Projects director Ian Gallacher spent the afternoon answering questions about the development. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Schools, services and noise were on people’s minds as a public consultation for a major new retail development took place in Inverness.

Residents on the east side of the Highland capital were invited to have their say on a proposal from TJ Morris, the parent company of variety giant Home Bargains.

TJ Morris has lodged a proposal of application notice to build a new Home Bargains and four yet to be determined retail units in Stratton.

The news has been greeted warmly online, with many keen to see more options in the area.

If it all goes to plan, the new shop could be open by summer 2025.

But there is some lingering concern about Stratton, where Highland Council is planning 2,500 homes, new schools and a “mixed use” town centre.

What did people say about the plans?

Today’s consultation took place at the Barn Church in Culloden.

Stratton residents Colin, 60 and Mary MacDougall, 55, moved to the area from Mallaig six months ago.

They came to learn more about the rest of the plans for Stratton, but were surprised at the scale of the Home Bargains site.

Mary said: “It’s good in some aspects to have amenities nearby.

Dave Riach from Resaurie examining the plans. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

“But what worries me is the noise coming from it. If you go down to the Range at the retail park, you’re getting a lot of noise and bird poo.

“It’s a beautiful, quiet place right now and that might be somewhat shattered.”

Dave Riach, 73, from Resaurie, also came to learn more about the plans for the masterplan.

He said: “I’m not particularly interested in Home Bargains, it’s more for younger folk and families. But I think there is a need for it.

“I didn’t expect there to be commercial development there, but it is in the middle of the scheme so it seems like a good place for it.”

Retail like Home Bargains just a part of wider Stratton masterplan

One Culloden parent, who declined to give his name, was not happy to see the plans.

He said: “It is disappointing to see a retail park going in before amenities like schools, or things kids could use like parks.

“Ultimately, I can understand why private businesses are going in when they’re paying for it.

Home Bargains is a popular chain with hundreds of shops across the UK. Image: DC Thomson

“The council will be pushed by their budgets to put in the other services. But it seems like they’re more concerned about cheap commodities than parks or schools for kids to go to.”

Planning consultant Iceni Projects is handling the case on TJ Morris’s behalf.

Iceni Projects director Ian Gallacher said the feedback on the day had been generally positive.

He said: “It’s not a huge development like the retail park nearby. And it will serve a fairly local catchment.

“The idea being if a lot of people move into the area, you want them to be able to walk or cycle to local provisions without having to drive further afield.

“With a fair wind, we might be able to start on the site at the end of next year with the store opening in summer 2025.

The consultation took place at the Barn Church in Culloden. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

“I know the wider Stratton masterplan has been ongoing for a number of years. This can provide something for the area but there’s no doubt that it needs other things too.”

What happens next?

The application will be discussed by Highland councillors at next week’s south planning applications committee.

A second public consultation on the plans will be held at the Barn Church on August 30.

After that, a full planning application will be lodged by TJ Morris.

A masterplan for a new community in Stratton was lodged way back in 2009.

It is hoped to eventually consist of around 2,500 homes.

A mixed-use town centre will also serve the nearby communities of Smithton, Culloden and Balloch.

Conversation