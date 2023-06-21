Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness

Schools, services and noise were on people’s minds as a public consultation for a major new retail development took place in Inverness.

Residents on the east side of the Highland capital were invited to have their say on a proposal from TJ Morris, the parent company of variety giant Home Bargains.

TJ Morris has lodged a proposal of application notice to build a new Home Bargains and four yet to be determined retail units in Stratton.

The news has been greeted warmly online, with many keen to see more options in the area.

If it all goes to plan, the new shop could be open by summer 2025.

But there is some lingering concern about Stratton, where Highland Council is planning 2,500 homes, new schools and a “mixed use” town centre.

What did people say about the plans?

Today’s consultation took place at the Barn Church in Culloden.

Stratton residents Colin, 60 and Mary MacDougall, 55, moved to the area from Mallaig six months ago.

They came to learn more about the rest of the plans for Stratton, but were surprised at the scale of the Home Bargains site.

Mary said: “It’s good in some aspects to have amenities nearby.

“But what worries me is the noise coming from it. If you go down to the Range at the retail park, you’re getting a lot of noise and bird poo.

“It’s a beautiful, quiet place right now and that might be somewhat shattered.”

Dave Riach, 73, from Resaurie, also came to learn more about the plans for the masterplan.

He said: “I’m not particularly interested in Home Bargains, it’s more for younger folk and families. But I think there is a need for it.

“I didn’t expect there to be commercial development there, but it is in the middle of the scheme so it seems like a good place for it.”

Retail like Home Bargains just a part of wider Stratton masterplan

One Culloden parent, who declined to give his name, was not happy to see the plans.

He said: “It is disappointing to see a retail park going in before amenities like schools, or things kids could use like parks.

“Ultimately, I can understand why private businesses are going in when they’re paying for it.

“The council will be pushed by their budgets to put in the other services. But it seems like they’re more concerned about cheap commodities than parks or schools for kids to go to.”

Planning consultant Iceni Projects is handling the case on TJ Morris’s behalf.

Iceni Projects director Ian Gallacher said the feedback on the day had been generally positive.

He said: “It’s not a huge development like the retail park nearby. And it will serve a fairly local catchment.

“The idea being if a lot of people move into the area, you want them to be able to walk or cycle to local provisions without having to drive further afield.

“With a fair wind, we might be able to start on the site at the end of next year with the store opening in summer 2025.

“I know the wider Stratton masterplan has been ongoing for a number of years. This can provide something for the area but there’s no doubt that it needs other things too.”

What happens next?

The application will be discussed by Highland councillors at next week’s south planning applications committee.

A second public consultation on the plans will be held at the Barn Church on August 30.

After that, a full planning application will be lodged by TJ Morris.

A masterplan for a new community in Stratton was lodged way back in 2009.

It is hoped to eventually consist of around 2,500 homes.

A mixed-use town centre will also serve the nearby communities of Smithton, Culloden and Balloch.