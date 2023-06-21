Ross County complete signing of Kyle Turner on two-year deal

Ross County have signed midfielder Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle on a two-year deal.

Turner was out of contract at Firhill, with the Jags confirming last week he was one of three players moving on to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

He made 90 appearances for Thistle after joining from Dunfermline two years ago, netting nine goals.

The Paisley-born player was an impressive performer for Kris Doolan’s men, and was named in the cinch Championship team of the season.

Turner will be a familiar face to the Staggies’ fans, having been part of Partick’s side which lost to County in the dramatic Premiership play-off final.

Having caught the eye of Staggies boss Malky Mackay, the 25-year-old becomes County’s second signing of the summer following on from their capture of Scott Allardice from Caley Thistle.

Mackay said: “Kyle is an exciting young player who was named in the Championship team of the year last season.

“I am delighted to bring him to Dingwall and he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.”