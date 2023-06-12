Home Bargains and four other new shops among plans lodged for the east side of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Home Bargains and four other new shops among plans lodged for the east side of Inverness

The retailer is hoping to open a branch in Stratton, where a number of new houses are being built.

By Stuart Findlay
Home Bargains has more than 500 shops across the UK. Image: DC Thomson
Home Bargains has more than 500 shops across the UK. Image: DC Thomson

Major retail chain Home Bargains is planning to open a second shop in Inverness.

The variety store is the anchor of a new application for planning permission in principle for a development in Stratton.

It will also include four other retail shops and an outdoor sales area.

Applicant TJ Morris – the company that owns Home Bargains – is planning a public consultation event at the Barn Church in Culloden on June 21 to further outline its plans.

Where will the new Home Bargains store be?

Iceni Projects is handling the case on Home Bargains’ behalf.

In a letter to Highland Council, Iceni assistant planner Jack Miller said the area had been zoned for “mixed use”.

He added: “In advance of submitting a planning application, TJ Morris are carrying out in person public consultations.

“The first will take place on June 21 between 3pm and 7pm at the Barn Church.

“Members of the design team will be available at these events to answer any queries.”

The new shops would be between new houses at Culloden West and Sinclair Park in Smithton. Image: Google

The main shop would be a significant size – around 35,000 sq ft.

The outdoor sales space will be 10,000 sq ft. Another space for the four smaller retail units would be around 5,000 sq ft.

The site is close to Smithton and recently-built houses dubbed Culloden West by the developer.

It would accessible from Barn Church Road.

Home Bargains opened its first store in Inverness at the Rose Street retail park more than 10 years ago.

The first step to Stratton’s town centre?

The retailer itself started as a single shop called Home and Bargain in Liverpool.

The first shop opened in 1976.

Since then, it has grown into a major chain with more than 500 stores.

Its turnover in 2021-2022 was £3.4 billion.

The Stratton area of Inverness is also growing.

Numerous new homes have been been built along either side of Barn Church Road in the last few years.

A masterplan for a new community in Stratton was lodged way back in 2009.

It is ultimately hoped to eventually consist of around 2,500 homes.

A mixed-use town centre will also serve the nearby communities of Smithton, Culloden and Balloch.

