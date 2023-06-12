Home Bargains and four other new shops among plans lodged for the east side of Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Major retail chain Home Bargains is planning to open a second shop in Inverness.

The variety store is the anchor of a new application for planning permission in principle for a development in Stratton.

It will also include four other retail shops and an outdoor sales area.

Applicant TJ Morris – the company that owns Home Bargains – is planning a public consultation event at the Barn Church in Culloden on June 21 to further outline its plans.

Where will the new Home Bargains store be?

Iceni Projects is handling the case on Home Bargains’ behalf.

In a letter to Highland Council, Iceni assistant planner Jack Miller said the area had been zoned for “mixed use”.

He added: “In advance of submitting a planning application, TJ Morris are carrying out in person public consultations.

“The first will take place on June 21 between 3pm and 7pm at the Barn Church.

“Members of the design team will be available at these events to answer any queries.”

The main shop would be a significant size – around 35,000 sq ft.

The outdoor sales space will be 10,000 sq ft. Another space for the four smaller retail units would be around 5,000 sq ft.

The site is close to Smithton and recently-built houses dubbed Culloden West by the developer.

It would accessible from Barn Church Road.

Home Bargains opened its first store in Inverness at the Rose Street retail park more than 10 years ago.

The first step to Stratton’s town centre?

The retailer itself started as a single shop called Home and Bargain in Liverpool.

The first shop opened in 1976.

Since then, it has grown into a major chain with more than 500 stores.

Its turnover in 2021-2022 was £3.4 billion.

The Stratton area of Inverness is also growing.

Numerous new homes have been been built along either side of Barn Church Road in the last few years.

A masterplan for a new community in Stratton was lodged way back in 2009.

It is ultimately hoped to eventually consist of around 2,500 homes.

A mixed-use town centre will also serve the nearby communities of Smithton, Culloden and Balloch.

