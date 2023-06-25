GALLERY: Bright smiles and brighter colours as swimmers take the plunge in the Kessock Ferry Swim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Bright smiles and brighter colours as swimmers take the plunge in the Kessock Ferry Swim

More than 250 participants took on the challenge to swim the three-quarter mile crossing to North Kessock.

By Ross Hempseed
The Kessock Ferry Swim had more than 250 swimmers take part. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Swimmers braved the cold waters in their most colourful costumes as they attempted to cross the Moray Firth in this year’s Kessock Ferry Swim.

The route traces the famous Kessock Ferry, which transported people and supplies across the Moray Firth before the opening of the Kessock Bridge in 1982.

The three-quarter mile plough from South Kessock to North Kessock is one of the most stunning open water swims in the Highlands.

It is the second year of the event since it revived in 2022 after almost 50 years, with many people donning colourful swim caps, creating a sea of multi-colour.

Participants donned colourful caps for this year’s swim. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.

Back in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, swimmers as young as eight used to brave the frigid waters with crowds of more than 1,000 people cheering on loved ones.

This year’s event attracted more than 250 participants who saw the challenge and couldn’t help diving in from ages 12 to 80 years old.

‘It’s a great community event’

Johannes Petersen, the event organiser, said: “It’s wonderful. We’ve got hundreds of spectators out at the pier and the best bit for me is we’ve got all ages.

“There are so many people in their 70s and 80s, who are reliving memories of when the swim last used to happen back in the heyday. It’s a great community event.”

Sandra Lea took on the challenge back in the 1955 aged 15. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.

As swimmers prepared to enter the water, a pipe band played to motivate them, while the weather was wet but stormy conditions managed to pass before the event.

Mr Petersen was delighted with how many people turned out to participate as all funds go towards running the charity Aban.

He said: “We are a very small independent charity that receives no core funding, so we organise the event to enable us to run our weekly youth clubs in Merkinch, and our gold Duke of Edinburgh programme, so all proceeds from the event go towards that work.

Due to the recent warm weather in the area, Mr Petersen says the water wasn’t as cold as it usually would be, which will come as some comfort to the brave swimmers.

Here are some of the best pictures from the 2023 Kessock Ferry Swim:

Swimmers congratulated each other on making it to the finish line. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
People braved the cold waters to take on the challenge. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Two swimmers made it to the other side of the Moray Firth. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Some people were out on kayaks to make sure the swimmers stayed on course. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Crowds gathered to watch the swim take place from Merkinch to North Kessock. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
A group of swimmers smile as they complete the challenge. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Swimmers made sure they were all set to make the crossing. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
While not the best weather it couldn’t dampen people’s smiles. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
The three-quarter mile swim is regarded as one of the most stunning in the Highlands. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Participants waited to take the plunge into the Moray Firth. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Many congratulated others on overcoming the unforgiving waters of the Moray Firth. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
The Kessock Swim follows the route of the Kessock Ferry which operated until 1982 before the Kessock Bridge was built. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Some people preferred to stay dry while cheering on their friends and loved ones. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
Colourful costumes were on full display at this year’s swim. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson. 
Some swimmers were ecstatic to make it to the other side of the Moray Firth. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson. 

