‘It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been’: Inverness will still see music stars despite battle to bring them north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been’: Inverness will still see music stars despite battle to bring them north

Costs have risen 20% this year, following a 25% increase last year.

By John Ross
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock

A music promoter has promised more big names for Inverness in future despite facing unprecedented challenges.

On Sunday Rag’n’Bone Man will be the latest headline act to perform in the Highland capital when he appears at the Northern Meeting Park.

The singer’s only Scottish date, revealed in February, is part of the Live in the City event which also features Clean Bandit.

But Les Kidger, director of LCC Live Event Services, says it’s harder than ever bringing stars to the north of Scotland.

“It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been. This year has been harder even than last year.”

Costs continuing to rise

He said the cost of staging an events has increased 20% this year, on top of a 25% rise last year.

“It’s fine when you’re in a metropolitan city where there are hundreds of thousands of people and you can put ticket prices up as high as you want and people will still buy them.

“We have to be a bit more conscious about it, but unfortunately we live further away so it’s getting more and more difficult.

“We can’t just pass on a 45% increase to the paying customers, so it’s very hard.

“I’m hoping it will settle down in the next couple of years.

“The artists love coming here and seeing what the place has to offer.

“But, at the end of the day, everyone is looking at budgets and we have to work with what we can.

“We’re all facing the same challenges and we’ll get there.”

LCC Live director Les Kidger says its increasingly difficult to bring top names north

Mr Kidger said following on from Covid, rising costs mean artists are not touring as often.

“Instead of going out and playing the whole summer, they are playing selected weekends, perhaps only four weekends over the summer. So the availability is not there.”

He said he’s missed out on bringing “quite a few” artists to Inverness recently, but is hopeful other stars will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and the Beach Boys in coming north.

“Hopefully we will get more big artists up in future, definitely, 100%.

“We’re talking to people for next year already and hopefully get some of them signed up.”

Music events boost the local economy

Mr Kidger said this weekend’s event is bringing a huge boost to the city economy.

“The centre, the bars the restaurants, hotels are all be busy.

“Inverness is already busy with tourists, but the fact we can add to it is great.

“Events like this play a really important part in the local economy are we are just happy we can keep bringing them to the Highlands and the capital city.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group?

More from Press and Journal

The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale
Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!