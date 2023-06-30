‘It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been’: Inverness will still see music stars despite battle to bring them north

A music promoter has promised more big names for Inverness in future despite facing unprecedented challenges.

On Sunday Rag’n’Bone Man will be the latest headline act to perform in the Highland capital when he appears at the Northern Meeting Park.

The singer’s only Scottish date, revealed in February, is part of the Live in the City event which also features Clean Bandit.

But Les Kidger, director of LCC Live Event Services, says it’s harder than ever bringing stars to the north of Scotland.

“It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been. This year has been harder even than last year.”

Costs continuing to rise

He said the cost of staging an events has increased 20% this year, on top of a 25% rise last year.

“It’s fine when you’re in a metropolitan city where there are hundreds of thousands of people and you can put ticket prices up as high as you want and people will still buy them.

“We have to be a bit more conscious about it, but unfortunately we live further away so it’s getting more and more difficult.

“We can’t just pass on a 45% increase to the paying customers, so it’s very hard.

“I’m hoping it will settle down in the next couple of years.

“The artists love coming here and seeing what the place has to offer.

“But, at the end of the day, everyone is looking at budgets and we have to work with what we can.

“We’re all facing the same challenges and we’ll get there.”

Mr Kidger said following on from Covid, rising costs mean artists are not touring as often.

“Instead of going out and playing the whole summer, they are playing selected weekends, perhaps only four weekends over the summer. So the availability is not there.”

He said he’s missed out on bringing “quite a few” artists to Inverness recently, but is hopeful other stars will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and the Beach Boys in coming north.

“Hopefully we will get more big artists up in future, definitely, 100%.

“We’re talking to people for next year already and hopefully get some of them signed up.”

Music events boost the local economy

Mr Kidger said this weekend’s event is bringing a huge boost to the city economy.

“The centre, the bars the restaurants, hotels are all be busy.

“Inverness is already busy with tourists, but the fact we can add to it is great.

“Events like this play a really important part in the local economy are we are just happy we can keep bringing them to the Highlands and the capital city.”

