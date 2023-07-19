40-year-old woman missing from Inverness for more than a week

An Inverness woman has been missing for more than a week, prompting police to appeal for information.

Danielle Guhl, 40, was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday July 11 in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with long brown hair.

Following her disappearance, police are now appealing to the public to help find her.

Anyone with information that may help locate Ms Guhl should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2360 of July 15.