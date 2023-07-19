40-year-old woman missing from Inverness for more than a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

40-year-old woman missing from Inverness for more than a week

Danielle Guhl was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness eight days ago.

By Ross Hempseed
Danielle Guhl missing since last Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
Danielle Guhl missing since last Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.

An Inverness woman has been missing for more than a week, prompting police to appeal for information.

Danielle Guhl, 40, was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday July 11 in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with long brown hair.

Following her disappearance, police are now appealing to the public to help find her.

Anyone with information that may help locate Ms Guhl should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2360 of July 15.

More from Inverness

Work could start on the £12 million development within months
'We'll get there': Work could start on delayed £12m Tomatin retail and food village…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Robertson tried to rob an 83-year-old near the Greig Street Bridge Picture shows; Gemma Roberston / Greig Street Bridge. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland holidaymaker, 83, fought back after cowardly mugger tried to grab bag
Transport minister Mairi McAllan speaking to A9 road campaigner Laura Hansler. they were speaking after an A9 crisis summit was held at Eden Court in Inverness..
A9 Dualling: Transport Secretary admits safety measures alone are 'not enough'
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Paedophile University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton Picture shows; Paedophile University Challenge contestant Andrew Newton. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'You are a nasty, perverted, little spider': Sheriff slams paedophile University Challenge contestant
Highland Pride marches through Inverness.
Highland Pride returns to Inverness this weekend following four-year absence
Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists
Kate Forbes/Cannich wildfire.
Wildfire summit to take place in Highlands this week
Former BBC Senior Producer Kate Hooper and Professor Donald MacLean of StrategyStory, the first tenants to move into the newly completed building alongside artists who have been resident in Phase 1 since 2018.
Inverness Creative Academy reports 30,000 visitors during first year since official opening
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a ruthless romance fraudster and a Dragon Soop attack
Post Thumbnail
Police on hunt for firearms discovered £80,000 cannabis farm instead