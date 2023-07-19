Inverness 40-year-old woman missing from Inverness for more than a week Danielle Guhl was last seen in the Merkinch area of Inverness eight days ago. By Ross Hempseed July 19 2023, 7.56pm Share 40-year-old woman missing from Inverness for more than a week Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/5964937/40-year-old-woman-missing-from-inverness-for-more-than-a-week/ Copy Link Danielle Guhl missing since last Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland. An Inverness woman has been missing for more than a week, prompting police to appeal for information. Danielle Guhl, 40, was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday July 11 in the Merkinch area of Inverness. She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with long brown hair. Following her disappearance, police are now appealing to the public to help find her. Anyone with information that may help locate Ms Guhl should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2360 of July 15.