Buckie lifeboat comes to aid of seasick family adrift off the Moray coast

RNLI Buckie lifeboat aided a family adrift at sea and suffering seasickness during rough weather at the weekend.

The alarm was raised at 8.30pm on Sunday, with reports of a yacht “adrift and leaking in horrendous weather” four miles north of Portnockie.

Taking on water and the engine unable to start, Coastguard deployed the Buckie lifeboat to assist the stricken vessel.

Despite atrocious sea conditions, the lifeboat and its eight-man crew made it to the yacht, where they battled against the turbulent waves to try and board the vessel.

Fears over the yacht sinking were quickly alleviated, as the crew confirmed the leak was coming from the fuel system and not the vessel itself.

However, this meant the vessel’s engine could not be started, all while being tossed around out at sea.

Four of the five yacht crews were suffering from seasickness due to the rough weather, so Buckie lifeboat towed the vessel to calmer waters at Cullen Bay, where casualty care crew member Kris assisted those feeling unwell.

Buckie lifeboat crew battled against ‘atrocious conditions’.

After battling with the weather and rough waters, the lifeboat crew aboard the yacht were able to bring it into Buckie Harbour at around 12.30am, where hot food and drinks were waiting for everyone.

Coxswain Davie Grant says: “As we approached him, the yacht skipper radioed the Coastguard to ask how long before the lifeboat was likely to arrive.

“He told me afterwards that the reply of three minutes was about the best news he had heard in his entire life.

“This was a challenging service for our own crew for many reasons. The conditions for working on deck were as difficult on the lifeboat as they were on the yacht, but our crew stayed focused on their task. Kris, our casualty care specialist on the night, deserves special recognition.

“His skill in not just caring for the family on the yacht, but in reassuring them despite the horrendous conditions, was a tribute not only to his RNLI training but also to his personal qualities. We are fortunate to have him.”