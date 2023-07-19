Buckie lifeboat comes to aid of seasick family adrift off the Moray coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie lifeboat comes to aid of seasick family adrift off the Moray coast

The lifeboat battled rough weather to assist a yacht which had lost engine power in bad weather.

By Ross Hempseed
RNLI Buckie Lifeboat out at sea. Image: RNLI/Nigel Millard.
RNLI Buckie lifeboat aided a family adrift at sea and suffering seasickness during rough weather at the weekend.

The alarm was raised at 8.30pm on Sunday, with reports of a yacht “adrift and leaking in horrendous weather” four miles north of Portnockie.

Taking on water and the engine unable to start, Coastguard deployed the Buckie lifeboat to assist the stricken vessel.

Despite atrocious sea conditions, the lifeboat and its eight-man crew made it to the yacht, where they battled against the turbulent waves to try and board the vessel.

Fears over the yacht sinking were quickly alleviated, as the crew confirmed the leak was coming from the fuel system and not the vessel itself.

However, this meant the vessel’s engine could not be started, all while being tossed around out at sea.

Four of the five yacht crews were suffering from seasickness due to the rough weather, so Buckie lifeboat towed the vessel to calmer waters at Cullen Bay, where casualty care crew member Kris assisted those feeling unwell.

Buckie lifeboat crew battled against ‘atrocious conditions’.

After battling with the weather and rough waters, the lifeboat crew aboard the yacht were able to bring it into Buckie Harbour at around 12.30am, where hot food and drinks were waiting for everyone.

Coxswain Davie Grant says: “As we approached him, the yacht skipper radioed the Coastguard to ask how long before the lifeboat was likely to arrive.

“He told me afterwards that the reply of three minutes was about the best news he had heard in his entire life.

“This was a challenging service for our own crew for many reasons. The conditions for working on deck were as difficult on the lifeboat as they were on the yacht, but our crew stayed focused on their task. Kris, our casualty care specialist on the night, deserves special recognition.

“His skill in not just caring for the family on the yacht, but in reassuring them despite the horrendous conditions, was a tribute not only to his RNLI training but also to his personal qualities. We are fortunate to have him.”

