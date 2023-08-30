Concerns grow for missing man not seen in Inverness since last night

Concerns are growing for missing Christopher Nisbet who has not been seen in Inverness since last night.

The 31-year-old was last seen in the Leachkin area of the city at about 7.40pm yesterday.

Police are now growing concerned for his welfare and have issued an appeal to try and trace him.

When Mr Nisbet was last seen he was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He is described as about 6ft 4in tall with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about where missing Christopher Nisbet could be in Inverness or elsewhere should contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 3420 of August 29.