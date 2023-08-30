Disruption on Aberdeen to Inverness trains due to tree on line

Train passengers are facing disruption this morning due to a fallen tree on the Aberdeen and Inverness line.

The tree is blocking the line at Huntly.

Three services have already been cancelled this morning.

NEW: We've had reports of a tree blocking the line at Huntly and unfortunately that means we can't run trains. @NetworkRailScot engineers have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/EZi1q5lUd3 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 30, 2023

The following have been disrupted so far, including:

5.52am – Inverness to Aberdeen

6.17am – Aberdeen to Inverness

7.01am – Inverness to Aberdeen

A statement from ScotRail said: “We’ve had reports of a tree blocking the line at Huntly and unfortunately that means we can’t run trains.

“Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated.”

More as we get it.