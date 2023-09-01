Do not open until 2073: North Kessock pupils start 50-year countdown on time capsule project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Do not open until 2073: North Kessock pupils start 50-year countdown on time capsule project

Nessie, dream rings and Caley Thistle and Ross County strips among the items locked away for half a century

By John Ross
North Kessock Primary School pupils with representatives from Harry Gow, Caley Thistle and Ross Country football clubs, Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Loch Ness by Jacobite who have all donated items for the capsule. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
North Kessock Primary School pupils with representatives from Harry Gow, Caley Thistle and Ross Country football clubs, Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Loch Ness by Jacobite who have all donated items for the capsule. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A snapshot of life in the Highlands in 2023 has been sealed in a time capsule and sent to the future.

Among the items due to be opened by residents in half a century’s time is a copy of the Press and Journal.

It reports on items chosen by school pupils as being ‘special about the area of the Highlands where they live’ and for their successors to study.

Pupils at North Kessock Primary won a competition in May to decide the top five items for the time capsule.

So what’s in the time capsule?

They included an iPhone, coins in use in 2023 and a Scottish £5 note.

There is also a diary from home-schooling during the Covid 19 lockdown, including newspaper cuttings and a ribbon with Scots writing and the date to commemorate King Charles’ coronation. In addition, there is an aerial photograph showing diesel and petrol cars in the area.

Five additional items that were popular proposals by several schools across the Highlands have also been sealed in a second capsule.

These are strips from Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County football clubs, a toy Loch Ness monster representing Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Loch Ness by Jacobite, and a picture of a dream ring cake from Harry Gow Bakery.

A diary entry of a Highland pupil welcoming a young person from Ukraine to their school following the conflict with Russia was also included.

North Kessock Primary School pupils who won a recent competition to decide the contents of a time capsule. Image:<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

All the items are due to be sealed in the capsule today.

They will be suspended in the well at the refurbished Inverness Castle next year by time capsule sponsor and castle contractor Bancon Construction Ltd.

Councillor Ian Brown is leader of Inverness City and Area and co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project delivery group. He said: “What better way to mark the exact date we sealed the capsules than to include the news stories and photographs from today?

“When the Inverness Castle Experience opens its doors, as a visitor attraction in 2025, it will celebrate the stories from throughout the Highlands. Our time capsules will be a long-lasting part of that tale.”

Creative ideas

Miriam MacKay, the North Kessock Primary head teacher, said the pupils have been creative in their choices.

“It’s such a privilege for them to be involved in part of history in the Highlands.

“They have done a lot of work on Scottish history and the local area and that has come out in the items they selected.

“I didn’t think about diesel and petrol cars but, in 50 years’ time, that will probably look really unusual and will be noteworthy.

“Hopefully the pupils can take their own children and grandchildren to the time capsule and remember what life was like in 2023.”

Primary 7 pupil Katy Ash,10, with one of the capsules. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caledonian Thistle enjoyed a successful 2023, reaching the club’s second Scottish Cup final.

The club’s sporting director John Robertson said: “One of our roles is to be the heartbeat of the community in Inverness and the region.

“It was a big year for us and we want people to see in 50 years’ time just how much the community got behind the team.”

Ross County CEO Steven Ferguson said he is also proud to be part of the project.

“It’s an honour that the kids have recognised Ross County to be part of the time capsule.

“For us to be represented in something that’s going to be buried for 50 years is really something.

“We like to think the club will be sustainable enough to still be competing at the top level in Scottish football in 50 years’ time.”

Refurbished castle opening in 2025

The Inverness Castle Experience project is transforming the landmark into a major tourist attraction.

It is receiving £30 million of investment from a range of other partners.

The project is part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal. The deal is a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million from both governments, the council, HIE and University of the Highlands and Islands.

