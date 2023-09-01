Do not open until 2073: North Kessock pupils start 50-year countdown on time capsule project

A snapshot of life in the Highlands in 2023 has been sealed in a time capsule and sent to the future.

Among the items due to be opened by residents in half a century’s time is a copy of the Press and Journal.

It reports on items chosen by school pupils as being ‘special about the area of the Highlands where they live’ and for their successors to study.

Pupils at North Kessock Primary won a competition in May to decide the top five items for the time capsule.

So what’s in the time capsule?

They included an iPhone, coins in use in 2023 and a Scottish £5 note.

There is also a diary from home-schooling during the Covid 19 lockdown, including newspaper cuttings and a ribbon with Scots writing and the date to commemorate King Charles’ coronation. In addition, there is an aerial photograph showing diesel and petrol cars in the area.

Five additional items that were popular proposals by several schools across the Highlands have also been sealed in a second capsule.

These are strips from Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County football clubs, a toy Loch Ness monster representing Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Loch Ness by Jacobite, and a picture of a dream ring cake from Harry Gow Bakery.

A diary entry of a Highland pupil welcoming a young person from Ukraine to their school following the conflict with Russia was also included.

All the items are due to be sealed in the capsule today.

They will be suspended in the well at the refurbished Inverness Castle next year by time capsule sponsor and castle contractor Bancon Construction Ltd.

Councillor Ian Brown is leader of Inverness City and Area and co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project delivery group. He said: “What better way to mark the exact date we sealed the capsules than to include the news stories and photographs from today?

“When the Inverness Castle Experience opens its doors, as a visitor attraction in 2025, it will celebrate the stories from throughout the Highlands. Our time capsules will be a long-lasting part of that tale.”

Creative ideas

Miriam MacKay, the North Kessock Primary head teacher, said the pupils have been creative in their choices.

“It’s such a privilege for them to be involved in part of history in the Highlands.

“They have done a lot of work on Scottish history and the local area and that has come out in the items they selected.

“I didn’t think about diesel and petrol cars but, in 50 years’ time, that will probably look really unusual and will be noteworthy.

“Hopefully the pupils can take their own children and grandchildren to the time capsule and remember what life was like in 2023.”

Caledonian Thistle enjoyed a successful 2023, reaching the club’s second Scottish Cup final.

The club’s sporting director John Robertson said: “One of our roles is to be the heartbeat of the community in Inverness and the region.

“It was a big year for us and we want people to see in 50 years’ time just how much the community got behind the team.”

Ross County CEO Steven Ferguson said he is also proud to be part of the project.

“It’s an honour that the kids have recognised Ross County to be part of the time capsule.

“For us to be represented in something that’s going to be buried for 50 years is really something.

“We like to think the club will be sustainable enough to still be competing at the top level in Scottish football in 50 years’ time.”

Refurbished castle opening in 2025

The Inverness Castle Experience project is transforming the landmark into a major tourist attraction.

It is receiving £30 million of investment from a range of other partners.

The project is part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal. The deal is a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million from both governments, the council, HIE and University of the Highlands and Islands.

