Culter FC hoping to attract bumper crowd at Crombie Park for Scottish Cup tie

Lee Youngson's side face East of Scotland League First Division side Blackburn United on Saturday.

By Dave Macdermid
The Culter FC squad for the 2023-24 season. Image supplied by Culter FC.
The Culter FC squad for the 2023-24 season. Image supplied by Culter FC.

McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter enter the Scottish Cup at the second preliminary round stage tomorrow when they face East of Scotland side Blackburn United at Crombie Park.

The Aberdeen side won all four North Region trophies last season – the North Premier League, the Grill Cup, the McLeman Cup and the North Regional Cup.

They have made a perfect start to the new season with nine wins from nine games, scoring 45 goals in the process.

The club hopes that with Barry Robson’s Aberdeen not in action until Sunday and Cove Rangers playing away from home, a few more supporters will head along to Crombie Park to get their Saturday afternoon football fix.

Blackburn United sit eighth in the East of Scotland League First Division.

Culter assistant manager Craig Stephenson said: “It’s a big day for the club, that’s for sure and it’s the reward for the achievements of last season.

“When Lee Youngson and I came here four years ago, we knew the club’s history in the competition, in particular the home draw against Partick Thistle in November 2011 and one of aims has been to get back into the Scottish Cup, which we’ve achieved.

“We’ve nothing to lose, the boys are looking good in training and, apart from Ryan Smart, everyone is fit and raring to go, including Jack Henderson, who has experience of the Scottish Cup from his time at Banks o’ Dee.

“Jordan Cromar, who missed last week, is back and he’s been brilliant since he returned after a season playing amateur.

“We’ve had them watched and we know what to expect and what they’re all about.

“It’ll be a scrap but, with the Dons not playing until Sunday, in addition to most of the village and beyond coming to Crombie Park, hopefully we’ll get a few extra for what should be a right good cup tie.

“And, believe me, that support will be greatly appreciated by the players and it would be fantastic if we were in the hat for the first round proper.”

The outcome will be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties if necessary, with the match kicking off at 2.30pm.

Culter will hope this weekend is the start of a Scottish Cup run. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. 

The road to Scottish Junior Cup glory starts this weekend

It’s also the opening round of the Scottish Junior Cup this weekend with no fewer than 29 of north clubs in first round action.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven face Kirriemuir Thistle, a team that has faced north-east opposition regularly over the past few seasons and manager Martyn Rollo is quietly confident that his squad will put on a good performance.

He said: “They’re a strong side and we’ve seen a bit of them and had reports on them. We’ve started the season well ourselves but we know it’s going to be tough.

“However, we’re at home and we’re more than capable of holding our own.

“We’ve been getting a lot of youngsters coming to Glenury this season, including drummers which adds a bit of atmosphere and we also have a full squad to choose from.”

Banchory St Ternan host Ayrshire outfit Maybole and at Aberdeen Sports Village, it’s Bridge of Don Thistle versus Maryhill and Jags boss Lewis Muirhead has promised his side will have a right go against the West of Scotland Second Division pacesetters.

Current Premier League leaders Sunnybank face a daunting prospect when they travel to Hurlford United, the winners nine years ago, while two-time winners Shotts Bon Accord are at College Park to meet Fraserburgh United.

There’s a quintet of all local ties with Stoneywood Parkvale at Cruden Bay, Glentanar at home to Deveronside, Colony Park making the trip to Longside, Banks o’ Dee JFC visiting New Elgin and Lossiemouth United against Hall Russell United.

Rothie Rovers make the relatively short journey to Coupar Angus and also on their travels are Dyce, at Newmains United, East End at Stoneyburn and Newmachar United, who are away to Vale of Leven.

Raemoss Park is the setting for Buchanhaven Hearts versus Ardeer Thistle, Dufftown entertain Lochee Harp, Ellon United face Downfield at The Meadows, it’s Forres Thistle against Letham, Hermes welcome Armadale Thistle to Lochside Park, with Islavale, Maud, Nairn St. Ninian and Whitehills enjoying home advantage against Greenock, Dundee Violet, Ardrossan Winton Rovers and Caledonian Locomotives FC respectively.

All matches get under way at 2.30pm.

