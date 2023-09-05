Man, 46, missing from Inverness for nearly a week

Concerns are growing for the welfare of missing Inverness man Grzegorz Ulas who has been missing for nearly a week.

The 46-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday. He was last seen in the Smithton area of the city.

Officers say his whereabouts are currently unknown, however, it is believed Mr Ulas may be in possession of an orange mountain bike.

As concerns for his welfare grow, officers in Inverness are appealing for the public’s help in tracing his whereabouts.

‘We need to ensure he is safe and well’

He is described as 6ft 1in, of stocky build with a shaved head, stubble and green eyes. He has a half-sleeve tattoo of a tree and deer on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quote reference number 2722 of August 4.