Identical twins who volunteer for Mickeysline win Highland youth volunteer award

Brothers who volunteer with Inverness-based charity Mikeysline have won a prestigious award for Highland youth volunteers.

Callum and Ross Kinaird, 18-year-old identical twins from Nairn have volunteered for the mental health charity since 2021.

Now they have been named as joint winners of the Highland Third Sector Interface Award’s youth volunteer of the year.

The award, normally presented to one successful winner, has this year been awarded to both Callum and Ross, after they received a joint nomination for their combined efforts as volunteers.

They reached out to the charity in 2021 to find out more about what Mikeysline do and decided to assist the charity in broadening its appeal to young people.

While pupils at Nairn Academy, the duo went about spreading the word about Mikeysline to their fellow classmates.

They also organised several fundraising events including a farmer’s market which raised £630 for the charity, and had the full support of their friends and family.

Ross said: “The reaction has been nothing short of amazing. The support that Mikeysline gives is incredible so when friends, family, school staff etc see us happy, proud and passionate about what we do, the reaction is always positive and they now know what the charity does and the different services it offers.”

Family support has been ‘nothing short of amazing’

A particularly proud moment for Callum was when the charity decided to use a random idea of his in a new initiative, building reflective benches along the Nairn seafront.

Currently, two benches are being built which will have a quote and contact information for the public to use to contact Mikeysline.

Callum said: At the start of 2022, I got in touch with Mikeysline about reflective benches but I didn’t think it was going to come to anything, as with all my ideas.

“But we managed to get funding for it and the benches are being made and will eventually be located along Nairn seafront by the end of this year.”

Callum says he is delighted that the charity took on his idea although admits it has been stressful seeing it come to life.

Callum said he was shocked to find out he had won the award.

He said: “When I found out that I won this award, I was shocked and didn’t really think it was for me.

Mikeysline offered ‘fantastic support’ to Callum and Ross Kinaird

“It made me question what I had done so well to deserve it!

“I was truly humbled to receive the news that I had won this award and to be recognised for all my hard work at Mikeysline, which I am really proud to be a part of.”

While Ross said: “I was so overwhelmed and surprised by the nomination for this award, it’s amazing that doing something that I am so passionate about can be so rewarding!

“I can’t wait to continue my progression with Mikeysline with the fantastic support that they provide.

“If you are thinking about volunteering for Mikeysline, then what are you waiting for?

“Visit www.mikeysline.co.uk for details on how to join.”

Another chance to hear our fab Community Volunteer, Callum, being interviewed by Nevis Radio talking about his volunteer experience and the support offered by Mikeysline🐝 Posted by Mikeysline on Thursday, 13 July 2023

Emily Stokes, chief executive officer of Mikeysline said: “Having both joined us in the summer of 2021, the boys – then pupils at Nairn Academy – were instrumental in setting up our youth champion programme across local Highland schools.

“The boys were integral to the design and implementation of our youth champion programme which today boasts 94 secondary youth champions and 19 primary youth champions.”

Community volunteers in Nairn

Despite having now left school, Callum and Ross are keen to continue their volunteer journey by becoming community volunteers in their hometown of Nairn.

This would see them play a larger role in the local community where they are keen to improve the availability of mental health support services.

Since 2015, Mikeysline has offered confidential, non-judgemental support to people of all ages with mental health issues or in emotional distress in the Highlands and Moray via a text line service at 07786 207755, WhatsApp on 01463 729000, as well as via live chat, Twitter and Messenger.