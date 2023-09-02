Identical twins who volunteer for Mickeysline win Highland youth volunteer award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Identical twins who volunteer for Mickeysline win Highland youth volunteer award

Fundraising heroes ask 'what are you waiting for?'.

By Louise Glen & Ross Hempseed
Callum and Ross Kinaird at the award ceremony. Image: Ross Kinaird.
Callum and Ross Kinaird at the award ceremony. Image: Ross Kinaird.

Brothers who volunteer with Inverness-based charity Mikeysline have won a prestigious award for Highland youth volunteers.

Callum and Ross Kinaird, 18-year-old identical twins from Nairn have volunteered for the mental health charity since 2021.

Now they have been named as joint winners of the Highland Third Sector Interface Award’s youth volunteer of the year.

The award, normally presented to one successful winner, has this year been awarded to both Callum and Ross, after they received a joint nomination for their combined efforts as volunteers.

Mikeysline volunteers Callum and Ross Kinaird take the youth prize at the Highland Third Sector Interface Awards.
Callum and Ross Kinaird from Nairn won the Highland Third Sector Interface youth award. Image: Mikeysline.

They reached out to the charity in 2021 to find out more about what Mikeysline do and decided to assist the charity in broadening its appeal to young people.

While pupils at Nairn Academy, the duo went about spreading the word about Mikeysline to their fellow classmates.

They also organised several fundraising events including a farmer’s market which raised £630 for the charity, and had the full support of their friends and family.

Ross said: “The reaction has been nothing short of amazing. The support that Mikeysline gives is incredible so when friends, family, school staff etc see us happy, proud and passionate about what we do, the reaction is always positive and they now know what the charity does and the different services it offers.”

Family support has been ‘nothing short of amazing’

A particularly proud moment for Callum was when the charity decided to use a random idea of his in a new initiative, building reflective benches along the Nairn seafront.

Currently, two benches are being built which will have a quote and contact information for the public to use to contact Mikeysline.

Callum said: At the start of 2022, I got in touch with Mikeysline about reflective benches but I didn’t think it was going to come to anything, as with all my ideas.

“But we managed to get funding for it and the benches are being made and will eventually be located along Nairn seafront by the end of this year.”

Callum says he is delighted that the charity took on his idea although admits it has been stressful seeing it come to life.

Callum and Ross Kinaird. Image: Ross Kinaird

Callum said he was shocked to find out he had won the award.

He said: “When I found out that I won this award, I was shocked and didn’t really think it was for me.

Mikeysline offered ‘fantastic support’ to Callum and Ross Kinaird

“It made me question what I had done so well to deserve it!

“I was truly humbled to receive the news that I had won this award and to be recognised for all my hard work at Mikeysline, which I am really proud to be a part of.”

While Ross said: “I was so overwhelmed and surprised by the nomination for this award, it’s amazing that doing something that I am so passionate about can be so rewarding!

“I can’t wait to continue my progression with Mikeysline with the fantastic support that they provide.

“If you are thinking about volunteering for Mikeysline, then what are you waiting for?

“Visit www.mikeysline.co.uk for details on how to join.”

Another chance to hear our fab Community Volunteer, Callum, being interviewed by Nevis Radio talking about his volunteer experience and the support offered by Mikeysline🐝

Posted by Mikeysline on Thursday, 13 July 2023

Emily Stokes, chief executive officer of Mikeysline said: “Having both joined us in the summer of 2021, the boys – then pupils at Nairn Academy – were instrumental in setting up our youth champion programme across local Highland schools.

“The boys were integral to the design and implementation of our youth champion programme which today boasts 94 secondary youth champions and 19 primary youth champions.”

Community volunteers in Nairn

Despite having now left school, Callum and Ross are keen to continue their volunteer journey by becoming community volunteers in their hometown of Nairn.

This would see them play a larger role in the local community where they are keen to improve the availability of mental health support services.

Since 2015, Mikeysline has offered confidential, non-judgemental support to people of all ages with mental health issues or in emotional distress in the Highlands and Moray via a text line service at 07786 207755, WhatsApp on 01463 729000, as well as via live chat, Twitter and Messenger.

