‘An incredible experience’: Paralympian Karen Darke battles weather, terrain and altitude to scale Mount Kilimanjaro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘An incredible experience’: Paralympian Karen Darke battles weather, terrain and altitude to scale Mount Kilimanjaro

The ascent was part of an expedition to raise funds and awareness for charities supporting improved physical and mental health.

By John Ross
Karen Darke with some of the team and guides at the summit of Kilimanjaro.
Karen Darke with some of the team and guides at the summit of Kilimanjaro.

Karen Darke didn’t realise immediately the symptoms she experienced recently were due to Covid.

“I just felt really tired and assumed it was due to climbing a mountain.”

The Paralympian had indeed done just that, completing the epic task of scaling the 19,341ft high Mount Kilimanjaro on a hand bike.

She completed the climb in six days as part of a team who battled altitude sickness, different weather zones and terrain that was at times impossible to navigate on her special hand-pedalled trike.

The diverse team on the climb also included visually impaired double Paralympic gold medallist and climber Steve Bate and Inverness-based film-makers Mike Webster and Sherrill Mason.

Climb was harder than anticipated

“It was an incredible experience, but much harder than we all thought”, says Karen.

“Steve agreed that we’ve done fairly tough things, both physically and mentally, including training for the Olympics. But this one was up there.”

Only four of the eight-strong team, plus guides and porters, made the summit and for a time Karen doubted whether she would be one of them.

Having made their way through Kilimanjaro’s five climate zones, which range from rainforest to Arctic conditions, altitude took its toll.

Four members of the group turned back.

“We anticipated altitude would be not be wonderful, but everyone in the group at some stage suffered headaches, loss of appetite, nausea and, in the more or more extreme cases, vomiting.”

Karen is carried over an area of the moutain inaccessible for her hand bike

During the ascent, Karen needed help from porters to negotiate her hand bike over massive boulders littering the route.

But around Gilman’s Point, at 18,885 feet, the steep, rocky scree slope became too difficult for negotiate on wheels.

For a short distance she was given a piggy back by members of the porters team before getting back on the bike to reach the summit.

“Even though there were a lot of large boulders on the path on the way up, and bits that would have been impossible to get through without being lifted through a gap or over boulders, it was relatively doable with the extra support.

“But, on the last day, we all stopped and thought ‘how are we going to do this?’

“At that point it looked totally unfeasible.”

Karen Darke has mixed feelings on the Kilimanjaro summit

She said she had mixed feelings about eventually reaching the summit as others didn’t make it.

“Three of us shared the summit together. As we descended another member of the team made it up, but others had turned back due to the altitude.

“I had always envisaged we would all be there together, so it was a little disappointing when you’re there but not everyone is.”

Then there was the descent to think about.

“That was also on my mind, about coming down. You don’t really fully enjoy the summit because you know to have to reverse it all safely.”

But after another piggy back over the same section, and worries over her bike’s braking capacity on descent, it was safely negotiated.

“When I got back on the bike and pointed it down the scree it all went pretty quickly. I was pleasantly surprised.”

The team are raising money for charity from the African trek

The gruelling six-day expedition was just one part of a double-header African fundraising adventure.

It was preceded by the Kenya Safari Bike Ride when she completed a cross-country trek through the Kenyan Game Park from Kilimanjaro to the coast.

Both trips were undertaken to raise funds and awareness for charities supporting improved physical and mental health. They are Voice of Specially Abled People Inc. and World Jenny’s Day.  

A fundraising page has been set up to support both organisations and so far has brought in over £2,000.

From the Himalayas to the South Pole

They were the latest marathon expeditions completed by Karen who in 1993 suffered a major accident while climbing cliffs at Cove in Aberdeen, leaving her paralysed from the chest down aged 21.

Since then she achieve some remarkable feats including hand-skiing across Greenland, hand-biking through the Himalayas and scaling California’s El Capitan.

In 1996 she hand-biked across the Himalayas from Kazakhstan into Pakistan. She returned in 2005 and 2018 to cross the Indian Himalayas.

In 2012 she won a silver medal at the London Paralympics women’s road time trial and then gold at Rio in 2016.

In December, she completed the Pole of Possibility, a record-breaking cycle and ski expedition to the South Pole.

Karen Darke and Mount Kilimanjaro
Paralympian Karen Darke said she had mixed feelings at reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro

So what’s next? “I’ve nothing in mind, no plans at the moment.

“I just want to make the most of the time at home for a while and enjoy the beauty of Scotland.”

More from Inverness

Donna Booth Discovery College manager (centre) with peer supporters. Lisa Androulidakis, Sarah Galloway, Donna, Nicola Mackenzie, Debbi Fraser Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘This is something that can make a real difference’. Highlands’ first Discovery College opens…
Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
Academy Street split continues after latest Highland Council vote
A fire at a substation in Inverness is impacting on 17 postcodes.
Engineers work to restore power in Inverness following fire at substation
Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 will be held in Inverness.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Launch event coming to Inverness next week
l-r Marc MacDonald, recruitment manager, Global Highland, Lyndsey Wilkinson, group business development director, recruitment, GEG Capital, Debbie White, recruitment project lead, GEG Capital, Kirsty Heughan, recruitment specialist, Global Highland, Rachel Roberts, senior business support administrator, Global Highland, Cerys Barron, business support administrator, Global Highland, Katie Burns, recruitment specialist, Global Highland and Grant Falconer, managing director, Global Highland.
Key changes to senior lineups at Inverness firm GEG Capital
Alasdair Ferguson, centre, recieving his outstanding business leader award from Tom Uppington, managing director, Alvance Aluminium (award sponsor), with event host Nicola McAlley.
Lochaber shinty man wins 'outstanding business leader' gong at prestigious Inverness awards ceremony
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: Traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote
Taxi sign on the top of a cab in Inverness, follwoing one woman being banned for racism.
Inverness taxi firms ban woman alleged to have racially abused driver
Millburn Academy in Inverness is the most over capacity school in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of four over capacity
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Woman charged after Inverness taxi driver racially abused

Conversation