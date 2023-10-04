Dunhill Links: Robert MacIntyre eager to build on Ryder Cup experience as he targets top-50 return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Dunhill Links: Robert MacIntyre eager to build on Ryder Cup experience as he targets top-50 return

The left-hander is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

By Danny Law
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 04: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland during a press conference ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, on October 04, 2023, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 04: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland during a press conference ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, on October 04, 2023, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

There will be no post-Ryder Cup rest for Robert MacIntyre who has immediately turned his attentions to returning to the top 50 of the world rankings.

The Oban golfer, who helped Europe defeat the United States in Rome at the weekend, is in the field for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which is held at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a dream week in Italy by delivering 2.5 points from his three matches but MacIntyre has set his sights on building on a memorable week by climbing the world rankings.

The Scot is 55th in the world with the top 50 on January 1 earning an exemption to the 2024 Masters at Augusta.

MacIntyre, who reached a career-high 42nd in the rankings in 2021, said: “For me, the main goal is top-50 in the world by Christmas.

“That’s pretty much my only goal now – and it’s very much achievable.

“It’s very close. I just need to set my own points to achieve that.

“This week is about trying to win the Dunhill Links.

“It’s business as usual when I come to a golf tournament.

“I know my golf has been up-and-down for the last wee while but there’s been a lot of stress going on in the background with the Ryder Cup and getting on that team.

“But now I feel like I can just cruise around and play aggressive golf.”

American opportunities on horizon

MacIntyre is also on track to land one of 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for DP World Tour players this year as part of the strategic alliance between the tours.

The left-hander, who sits in sixth position with six events remaining, was asked whether playing in America is among his ambitions.

He said: “Yeah, it would be.

“There’s so much going on just now, I’m just trying to put it to the back of my mind.

“I know a lot of things that potentially could happen.

“I actually had that conversation about it with my Mum yesterday.

“I was saying how I think I’ve got to do certain things to get to that next level.

“Because she was asking ‘What’s your strategy now?’

“It’s like, how do we achieve this? I know inside what I need to do.

“But it’s a lot. I enjoy family time and I enjoy home life.

“I don’t know whether that’s the be-all and end-all.

“I need to weigh it all up with the team around me.”

Despite the physical and mental exertions of the past week, MacIntyre is confident there is plenty left in the tank as he bids to follow in the footsteps of Paul Lawrie, Stephen Gallacher and Colin Montgomerie as home winners of the Dunhill Links.

MacIntyre, who tees off at Carnoustie at 9.44am on Thursday, said: “It was my first Ryder Cup and I don’t know what this week is going to bring but my energy levels are actually relatively high.

“I just need to find the motivation now.

“I’ll go out there, practise, see how the game is, and then I’m sure when I’m in battle, the motivation will be high.”

Robert MacIntyre is in the field for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: SNS.

A dream pairing

MacIntyre, meanwhile, said he will always be grateful to Justin Rose for being the perfect partner on his Ryder Cup debut.

The pair fought back to earn half a point against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark on day one in the fourballs before teaming up to defeat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth the following day.

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose celebrate on day two of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Image: PA.

MacIntyre, who won his singles match on Sunday against Wyndham Clark, said: “Justin was incredible the whole week.

“He was someone who I knew I got along with, but I now know him on a different level.

“On the first tee on Friday, he saw I was nervous.

“I was almost crying walking off the range.

“But when we had done all the TV cameras and all that, he comes over put his arm around me and goes ‘Everything is going to be all right. This will be over in two-and-a-half minutes.’

“He was brilliant. He’s so experienced. He kept me calm. He trusted me. He believed in me. Even though I was terrible on the green on Friday.

“I think he spoke to Luke and said: ‘He’s close.’

“And I felt that tee-to-green I was solid. I was never out of a hole. I was never making a disaster. I was almost allowing him to be more aggressive because he was playing so well.

“Then on the Saturday, he just kept believing in me.

“I still had not made a putt for 12 holes, and I stood on 13, and he was trying to help me read the putt.

“I was like, ‘Justin, it’s all right. I got this one.’

“And once I holed that, he put his arm around me and said: ‘That’s what it’s all about. We fight together.’”

More from Golf

Gordon Grimmer, left, and Tyler Ogston of Nigg Bay Golf Club, who won the 2023 Simmers Trophy at Cruden Bay. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer adds Simmers Trophy success to impressive 2023 season
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre lifts the Ryder Cup trophy. Image: PA.
'What a party it's going to be tonight': Robert MacIntyre thrilled after dream Ryder…
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre celebrates on the 13th during at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Image: PA.
Robert MacIntyre proud to play his part as Europe head into final day with…
Robert MacIntyre in action at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Justin Rose backs Ryder Cup debutant Robert MacIntyre to make his mark this weekend
Team Europe captain Luke Donald (right) alongside US captain Zach Johnson with the Ryder Cup Trophy. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: A Ryder Cup week to remember for players young and old
Team Europe's Robert MacIntyre during a press conference at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Image: PA.
Shinty, Teuchter music and meeting Monty: Robert MacIntyre feeling ready for Ryder Cup debut
Neil Irvine who won the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior men's scratch final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Golf: Stonehaven's Neil Irvine and Banchory's Gail Christie thrilled with Evening Express Champion of…
Europe's Gemma Dryburgh on the 8th tee during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Image: PA.
Gemma Dryburgh helps Europe fight back on the opening day of the Solheim Cup
an artist impression of the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch.
'A legacy for generations to come': Green light for £14m Royal Dornoch clubhouse delayed…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…