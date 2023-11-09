‘Banksy-roofer’ reveals story behind giant 23ft poppy memorial in Inverness as troops pay respects ahead of Remembrance Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Banksy-roofer’ reveals story behind giant 23ft poppy memorial in Inverness as troops pay respects ahead of Remembrance Day

The £36,000 memorial was unveiled on the roof of The Hub in Inverness today.

By Ross Hempseed & Alberto Lejarraga
Soldiers from 3SCOTS salute a giant poppy on the roof of The Hub in Inverness
A giant poppy has been slated on a roof in Inverness ahead of Remembrance Day. Image; Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A giant poppy has been unveiled on the roof of a building in Inverness ahead of Remembrance Day.

Hundreds of soldiers and military families gathered for a poignant ceremony in front of the 23ft-long artwork at The Hub, on Waverley Way, this morning.

It was led by Church of Scotland minister Geoff Berry and attended by troops from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland (formerly known as the Black Watch).

Soldiers in front of a giant poppy on the roof of The Hub in Inverness ahead of Remembrance Day.
The poppy includes an inset of a Tommy soldier.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Regimental Service of Remembrance for 3 SCOTS took place in front of the new poppy tribute in Inverness.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The artwork was created by ‘Banksy roofer’ Gary MacIntyre and his business partner Conor Farmer, who got involved when the roof of The Hub needed repairing.

The Hub is a community centre that includes an Army Welfare hub for local families and soldiers based in Cameron Barracks, on the outskirts of the city.

Rev Berry, who was the last chaplain to leave Afghanistan, said: “We only need to go back one or two generations to realise we all have a connection with our past warriors.”

He added: “These young men are protecting our society and our freedoms.

“These soldiers are witnesses of things that are not meant to be seen, running towards the enemy you run away from.”

He later told The P&J: “I have a lot more respect for these young men and women than I do for people in Westminster.”

Major Paddy Marshall was involved in planning the roof, which was created by Gary MacIntyre and Conor Farmer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rev Geoff Berry leads a Remembrance Day service in front of a poppy memorial in Inverness.
Rev Geoff Berry led a service where he paid tribute to those who died in service.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Major Paddy Marshall, 49, said: “Every November 11 we remember our warriors, but this is a permanent reminder.

“Now, people who pass by the building will remember them regardless of the day of the year.”

Major Marshall, who has been in the British Army for 32 years, added: “As a soldier, to have the assurance that someone will take some time in their busy life to reflect on what my predecessors and I have done is just very special.”

How was the giant poppy made?

The £36,000 red slate poppy was financed by local organisations and charities and was the brainchild of Gary MacIntyre and Conor Farmer.

Mr McIntyre earned the nickname earlier this year after recreating Banksy’s Girl with Balloon artwork on the roof of a property.

Mr McIntyre had wanted to create a Remembrance Day mural for several years, but until now had never found the right roof.

His partner Mr Farmer showed his sketch to Major Marshall who was interested in having the creation brought to life.

From L-R: Conor Farmer, Gary McIntyre, Major Paddy Marshall. Image: Gary McIntyre.
Slater Gary MacIntyre, also known as the 'Banksy roofer' explaining how he made the giant roof poppy.
Slater Gary McIntyre has told how he executed the plan, which was financed by local organisations and charities. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr McIntyre, from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, told The P&J: “Our favourite part has been constructing the soldier within the poppy.

“We did that off-site where it is very time-consuming as the work is very intricate, all intricate cuts were done by hand.

“We wanted to make sure everyone married in nice.

“We are roofers first and we wanted to make sure the roof also kept water out.

“There’s a fair bit of planning that goes into it to make sure everything works.”

He explained that his dad was an Army engineer and he wanted to take on the project to “raise awareness” of the efforts of Poppy Scotland and veterans.

He said: “When I moved up here 14 years ago, I became a standard bearer for the Royal British Legion in Dingwall and from there I became a parade commander for the Legion.

“It fills myself and Conor with so much pride to be able to do something like this for a wonderful cause and we are delighted with all the positive attention and feedback we have received from the general public and Army families from Inverness.”

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday: Here are the events happening in your area

More from Inverness

Sushiness chef Cristian Montero (left) with owner Ignacio Reyes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness sushi fans, here's what to expect at new takeaway Sushiness
An Armistice Day service outside Inverness Town House in November 2021
Disappointment as Inverness Remembrance Day event won't be at Town House
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Jail for man who told Inverness officers he would 'gouge their eyes out' and…
The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Inverness among 'world's best places to travel to in 2024' as experts hail 'Scotland's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Scott admitted having indecent images of children Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Inverness Sheriff Court . Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/11/2023
Inverness dad caught with abuse videos of children as young as six
4 May 2018: Joshua Pemberton being taken from Inverness Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for non-contact sexual offences involving children. Picture: Andrew Smith (NO CREDIT)
Serial Highland paedophile tried to blackmail 13-year-old rape victim
Mike Durrant and Lynne Fuller pose for a photo after getting engaged at Aldi it Inverness
Couple who got engaged in Inverness Aldi joke they'd love an in-store wedding
Remembrance day celebrations across the north and north-east.
Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday: Here are the events happening in your area
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Malik admitting abusing his wife after bringing her to the UK Picture shows; Abdul Malik. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/09/2023
'Misogynistic bully' jailed after six-month campaign of abuse
Graeme Souness and Isla Grist
Graeme Souness shocked as Inverness teen with 'butterfly skin' reveals she's 'had 60 surgeries'…

Conversation