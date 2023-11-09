Shetland woman hits out at Loganair after flight delay cuts New York holiday short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland woman hits out at Loganair after flight delay cuts New York holiday short

Sophie Whitehead lost more than a day of her holiday and has fears about her journey home with the airline operator.

By Chris Cromar
Sophie Whitehead.
Sophie Whitehead is currently on holiday in New York. Image: Sophie Whitehead/Facebook.

A Shetland woman has hit out at Loganair after a flight delay made her miss a connecting flight to New York City.

It meant that 39-year-old Sophie Whitehead, a jeweller and wedding photographer, arrived in the Big Apple a day and half later than expected.

Mrs Whitehead, who lives in Lerwick, is currently there on holiday with two of her friends until Sunday evening.

Sumburgh Airport.
The trio from Shetland departed from Sumburgh Airport on Monday. Image: Jim Irvine.

The trio started off their transatlantic travels by flying with Loganair from Sumburgh to London Heathrow on Monday, however, it was delayed by an hour.

Mrs Whitehead claims this was due to “technical issues” before it flew to the Northern Isles, as she saw in the morning that it would be delayed.

Despite being told by staff at Sumburgh Airport that they “would make the connection”, this was not the case.

Loganair plane flying.
Loganair has direct flights between Sumburgh and London Heathrow. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Speaking from New York, Mrs Whitehead told The P&J: “When we landed at London Heathrow we had missed it, but there was no one available to help us, and everyone kept saying it wasn’t their problem.”

Her flight to New York was booked through British Airways (BA), but was operated by American Airlines, both of which are members of the Oneworld alliance.

She says she decided to fly with BA “to prevent any of this happening” as the airline has a codeshare agreement with Loganair, meaning that customers can book onward connections from destinations across the airline’s routes.

‘Everyone kept saying it was Loganair’s fault’

However, this did not go to plan, as “everyone kept saying it was Loganair’s fault because they’d delivered us late,” Mrs Whitehead said.

After being passed from pillar to post and being told it “wasn’t their problem”, as well as trying to call Loganair to no avail, the three ladies made their way to Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

“We spoke to a man and he was the first t0 enter our booking reference into the system and told us ‘you’re already rebooked for 8.20am tomorrow’,” she said.

International arrivals at London Heathrow Airport.
The group’s flight to Heathrow was delayed by an hour. Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock.

This was the first time that the holidaymakers were told of this and had no emails or phone calls to inform them of this.

They then had to book into a hotel at their own expense, however, she is hoping to be reimbursed by the Scottish airline for this.

The Shetland contingent fly back to the UK on Sunday night and Mrs Whitehead is a bit worried about the connecting flight from Heathrow to Sumburgh.

‘Who is actually responsible?’

She said: “There’s no reason it shouldn’t work, but it’s just that whole if there’s any delay, who is actually responsible for you?

“The whole run up to us leaving, none of us have been able to be excited about it.”

A spokesman for Loganair said: “We can confirm we are aware of the complaint and the matter is being investigated internally.”

American Airlines has been contacted for comment.

