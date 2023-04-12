Inverness Roofer wows with eye-catching artworks across the Highlands Gary McIntyre has so far created five designs, one of which bagged him an award for his creative use of roof slate. By Ross Hempseed April 12 2023, 4.36pm Share Roofer wows with eye-catching artworks across the Highlands Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/5607475/roofer-wows-with-eye-catching-designs-on-highland-residents-roofs/ Copy Link 0 comment Mr McIntyre's Banksy design stands out from the grey slate on an Airbnb in Inverness. Image: George Finlayson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation