Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit

The developers say the project would sustain 40 jobs during construction and create 15 permanent ones.

By John Ross
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Councillors have delayed a decision on a £40 million battery storage plan  that could affect the future stability of Caley Thistle.

Proposals were lodged with Highland Council for the facility on land at Fairways Business Park in the city.

Officials had recommended refusal of the project by green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), Caley Thistle’s main shirt sponsor.

Members of the council’s South planning applications voted unanimously to defer a decision pending a site visit.

The club said later it was grateful to the committee for allowing it time to answer  questions.

“We will provide all and any outstanding information required in a timeous fashion.”

Batteries could store up to 50MW of energy

The plan envisages siting around 52 battery storage containers capable of storing up to 50MW of electricity on the site, including part of a former golf course.

It would be used to store excess electricity from the national grid and then release the energy during periods of high demand.

The developers say the project would sustain 40 jobs during construction.

The site would be operated remotely and create 15 jobs, including four locally.

Planning permission, land rights and grid connection agreements would be held by ICT Battery Storage Limited, wholly owned by the football club.

Profits from the facility would support the club and the community outreach programmes of The Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development Trust, which promotes physical and mental wellbeing in the community.

Club chairman Ross Morrison said it would be a “travesty” if the plan is refused.

The planned site would be on part of a former golf course. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Council officials said the battery storage project has the potential to play a role in addressing peaks and troughs in the electricity network.

It could also contribute to national climate change and carbon net-zero targets.

But, they argued, it would remove an area of designated open space.

There is also potential for noise disturbance and the plan will not conserve, restore or enhance the site’s biodiversity.

Objections to the proposals

The plan has attracted five objections.

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council has major concerns, despite recognising the contribution battery storage systems (BSS) can make.

It says the developer has not addressed BSS safety issues at the site which is near residential and commercial properties.

Dr Kate Macdonald, who stays near the site, said she is in favour of energy storage facilities in principle.

But she said battery storage is in its infancy: “Very sadly indeed, this planning application does not provide sufficient detail, nor address the very real concerns that locals have when facing new technology in their midst.”

Julian Bain also said he supports energy storage in general.

However he objects to the plan on the grounds of health and safety, visual impact, loss of green space and noise.

The facility is earmarked for a site at the Fairways Business Park

In a video message this week, Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison said the project could be “game-changing” for the club.

“Without it I think we’ll struggle”, he said. “We don’t have a wealthy owner, we have to make it for ourselves.”

He added: “What isn’t to like? I really don’t get it.

“The country needs net zero and this helps net zero. At the same time it makes massive sense to give our football club and the ICT trust enough funds to become a stable business (with) a stable foundation for five, 10, 20 years.

‘We can make this work for the club’

“We can make this money work for the club and keep it safe for all of the community.

“It will be an absolute travesty if this is refused by the councillors.

Mr Morrison said the electricity stored in the batteries could power every house in the Highlands for two hours and save 20,000 tonnes of C02 annually.

This, he said, is the equivalent of planting one million trees.

He said the development would be “silent and virtually invisible” due to screening and having an acoustic fence.

Ross Morrison said it would be a travesty if the plans are refused

Former Caley Thistle chairman Alan Savage, whose company Orion Group has its HQ next to the planned site, supports the proposals.

He said refusal would send a “grave message” to potential investors that Inverness is a difficult place to do business.

ILI is also currently planning the £600 million Red John pumped storage hydro scheme at Dores, just south of Inverness.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

Conversation