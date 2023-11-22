Man robbed in Inverness car park as police probe link to anti-social behaviour

A man was robbed of his phone, wallet and keys in an Inverness car park yesterday morning.

The 56-year-old was targeted by a thief wearing dark clothing at around 6:40am at Hilton Village on Tuesday.

He was “left evidently shaken” but uninjured.

Police are probing whether the incident is linked to anti-social behaviour in the nearby Hilton housing estate.

Detective Constable Craig McFarlane of CID said: “Fortunately the man wasn’t seriously injured during the robbery but was left evidently shaken.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

He is described as aged 35 to 40 years, standing between 5’ 10” and 6” foot in height, with short hair and wearing dark clothing.

Constable McFarlane added in a statement: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

“Around the same time, we received calls of anti-social behaviour within the Hilton Housing Estate, and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked.”

Police are asking anyone who may have seen someone matching the description to come forward. They are also looking for dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone who may have footage is also asked to contact police.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0520 of Tuesday November 21.