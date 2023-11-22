Man robbed in Inverness car park as police probe link to anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man robbed in Inverness car park as police probe link to anti-social behaviour

The 56-year-old victim has been left 'shaken' following the early-morning incident.

By Bailey Moreton
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Police Scotland. Image: Police Scotland.

A man was robbed of his phone, wallet and keys in an Inverness car park yesterday morning.

The 56-year-old was targeted by a thief wearing dark clothing at around 6:40am at Hilton Village on Tuesday.

He was “left evidently shaken” but uninjured.

Police are probing whether the incident is linked to anti-social behaviour in the nearby Hilton housing estate.

Detective Constable Craig McFarlane of CID said: “Fortunately the man wasn’t seriously injured during the robbery but was left evidently shaken.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

He is described as aged 35 to 40 years, standing between 5’ 10” and 6” foot in height, with short hair and wearing dark clothing.

Constable McFarlane added in a statement: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

“Around the same time, we received calls of anti-social behaviour within the Hilton Housing Estate, and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked.”

Police are asking anyone who may have seen someone matching the description to come forward. They are also looking for dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone who may have footage is also asked to contact police.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0520 of Tuesday November 21.

