More than 1,000 tickets: The one street in Inverness where you’re most likely to get a parking fine

Church Street saw more than double the number of parking tickets than any other location in Inverness this year, according to council data.

More than a thousand penalty charge notices have been handed out along Church Street this year, a total of 1,181 in 2023.

That is according to Highlands Council data obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Union Street is the next most frequently ticketed location, with 567 tickets handed out in 2023.

The grand total for Inverness is 3,548 tickets in 2023. That is up from 3,495 in 2022 and 3,053 in 2021.

The most common ticket offence was parking in a loading place during restricted hours. In total, 1,065 such tickets were issued. That has been the most common offence in each of the last three years.

The next most common in 2023 is parking or loading where restrictions are in force, with 915 penalty charge notices issued.

In third is parking in a disabled spot, with 742 tickets issued.

Which streets make the top ten for parking tickets in 2023?

Church Street came in first with 1,181 penalty charge notices.

Second is Union Street with 567 tickets handed out.

Third is Queensgate with 344.

Fourth is Rainings Stairs Car Park with 272.

Ardross Street came in fifth with 223 penalty charge notices.

Drummond Street came in sixth with 215 tickets issued.

Seventh was the Eden Court Theatre Car Park, where 197 penalty charge notices were issued.

Eight was the Cathedral car park with 194.

Ninth was Rose Street Multi Storey. 179 tickets were issued.

Rounding out the top ten was Castle Street with 176 penalty charge notices.

Strothers Lane replaced with Rose Street in top ten for parking tickets in 2023

Strothers Lane was sixth highest on the list of number of parking tickets in 2021, with 214. But in 2023 Strothers does not appear in the top ten, after the number of tickets dropped in 2022, to 165.

Rose Street Multi Storey car park replaced Strothers Lane in the top ten, after not appearing on the list in 2022.

Elsewhere, the number of tickets handed out on Union Street has doubled since 2021, when 282 were issued.

Church Street saw the number of tickets in 2023 dip compared to 2022, when 1,181 versus 1,381 in 2022. The council handed out 951 tickets on Church Street in 2021.