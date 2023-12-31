More than 1,000 tickets: The one street in Inverness where you’re most likely to get a parking fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

More than 1,000 tickets: The one street in Inverness where you’re most likely to get a parking fine

The city centre location had more than double the number of tickets than any other in Inverness.

By Bailey Moreton
Where in Inverness were drivers issued the most parking tickets in 2023? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Church Street saw more than double the number of parking tickets than any other location in Inverness this year, according to council data.

More than a thousand penalty charge notices have been handed out along Church Street this year, a total of 1,181 in 2023.

That is according to Highlands Council data obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Union Street is the next most frequently ticketed location, with 567 tickets handed out in 2023.

The grand total for Inverness is 3,548 tickets in 2023. That is up from 3,495 in 2022 and 3,053 in 2021.

The most common ticket offence was parking in a loading place during restricted hours. In total, 1,065 such tickets were issued. That has been the most common offence in each of the last three years.

The next most common in 2023 is parking or loading where restrictions are in force, with 915 penalty charge notices issued.

In third is parking in a disabled spot, with 742 tickets issued.

Which streets make the top ten for parking tickets in 2023?

Parking ticket hotspots in Inverness. Visualization: Mark McCosh/DC Thomson.

Church Street came in first with 1,181 penalty charge notices.

Second is Union Street with 567 tickets handed out.

Third is Queensgate with 344.

Fourth is Rainings Stairs Car Park with 272.

Ardross Street came in fifth with 223 penalty charge notices.

Drummond Street came in sixth with 215 tickets issued.

Eden Court Theatre in its full glory in Inverness.
Seventh on the top ten list was the Eden Court Theatre Car Park. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Seventh was the Eden Court Theatre Car Park, where 197 penalty charge notices were issued.

Eight was the Cathedral car park with 194.

Ninth was Rose Street Multi Storey. 179 tickets were issued.

Rounding out the top ten was Castle Street with 176 penalty charge notices.

Strothers Lane replaced with Rose Street in top ten for parking tickets in 2023

Strothers Lane was sixth highest on the list of number of parking tickets in 2021, with 214. But in 2023 Strothers does not appear in the top ten, after the number of tickets dropped in 2022, to 165.

Rose Street Multi Storey car park replaced Strothers Lane in the top ten, after not appearing on the list in 2022.

Rose Street Multi Storey car park made the top ten list after dropping out in 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Elsewhere, the number of tickets handed out on Union Street has doubled since 2021, when 282 were issued.

Church Street saw the number of tickets in 2023 dip compared to 2022, when 1,181 versus 1,381 in 2022. The council handed out 951 tickets on Church Street in 2021.

One every three minutes: I ‘hand out’ £10,000 in fines in just one day in Elgin as I hit the streets as a traffic warden

