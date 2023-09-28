Warning to Inverness drivers as man wrongly fined £100 due to faulty car park payment machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Warning to Inverness drivers as man wrongly fined £100 due to faulty car park payment machine

David Scott fears others may end up paying despite the car park operator being at fault.

By Bailey Moreton
David Scott holds the parking notice he was sent by Brittania Parking, the company that manages the Rose Street Retail park site in Inverness' city centre.
David Scott successfully appealed the Rose Street parking fine. Image: David Scott.

Hundreds of Inverness drivers may have been wrongly slapped with fines due to a faulty payment machine.

Technical issues affecting Rose Street Retail Park meant parking payments were not being properly registered.

As a result, drivers who paid have been issued £100 penalties by operator Brittania Parking.

Highlands journalist David Scott discovered the glitch after successfully appealing the fine.

Mr Scott, who lives in Watten, Caithness, was visiting Inverness on August 8 and paid £2.50 for a four-hour stay.

Rose Street car park fine successfully appealed

10 days later, on August 18, he received a parking charge notice letter claiming he had failed to pay and owed the company a £100 fine.

He told The P&J: “I was flabbergasted, it makes you question yourself or your sanity, ‘What did I do wrong?’”

“I just didn’t trust them at all, I thought I’d have to pay them something but luckily I had the snapshots.”

Parking charge notice in Inverness.
Parking charges at Rose Street Retail Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Scott shared screenshots from his online banking, which showed he had paid for parking, and sent them as part of an appeal to Brittania.

More than two weeks later, the company sent him a letter saying the fine had been cancelled and they had scrubbed his personal information (his full name and address) from their system.

Brittania Parking blame technical issue

In the letter, the company explained that a technical issue with the machine meant his payment did not fully register.

The letter added: “We are completing a full investigation as to why we are not receiving the machine transactions, to prevent a re-occurrence of this issue happening again.”

While Mr Scott was relieved, he is worried there may be other residents who have paid the £100 fine.

Several other residents have previously complained of similar occurrences on local Inverness Facebook pages.

Brittania Parking has been asked for comment.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Fergus Ewing has called on the Scottish Government to make a public statement explaining why a commitment to dual the A96 between Inverness and Nairn has been hit by delays. Picture shows; Fergus Ewing at Holyrood. Edinburgh. Supplied by Scottish Parliament TV Date; 28/09/2023
Fergus Ewing demands urgent update from Humza Yousaf on A96 delays
Carers talking on a couch with the person they are supporting.
Nairn unpaid carer 'pushed to the limit' in fight to become brother's legal guardian
Jago Ashwell from Nottinghamshire is walking through a corridor in brown jeans and a light blue top. The pensioner was last seen boarding a train between Inverness and Caithness.
Fears grow for pensioner has not been seen since he boarded train from Inverness…
The Filling Station is closing.
The Filling Station in Inverness to close its doors next month
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A proposal to build a raft of new homes in Inverness will be discussed by Highland councillors next week. Picture shows; Land between West Park Ave and Cypress Place, Inverness, designated for a housing project.. Inverness. Supplied by Google Date; 27/09/2023
Capacity concerns in south Inverness as Highland Council planners recommend approval for another 165…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man's sick video stash was 'foul stuff', says sheriff
Traffic Pile Up at Calvine. Photograph showing a traffic pile up on the A9 at Calvine. 21 July 1973. H366 1973-07-21 Traffic Pile Up at Calvine (C)DCT Traces Through Time.
Why a roads group suggested banning lorries from A9 in 1974 to improve safety…
Outside of Clarks store in Inverness
Clarks to close Inverness city centre shoe shop within days
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Inverness man Rhys Anderson traced 'safe and well'
Judith Reid says attackers set out to vandalise Yes Hub in Inverness. Judith is pictured inside the shop on Huntly Street.
'A malicious and calculated attack' on Inverness Yes campaign shop