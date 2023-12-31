Highland League: Nairn’s good run continues; Clach thrash Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Nairn’s good run continues; Clach thrash Wick

The Wee County defeated Rothes, while the Lilywhites were in sparkling form against the Scorries.

By Dave Edwards and Reporter
Aaron Nicolson scored in Nairn County's Breedon Highland League win against Rothes
Nairn County ran out easy 3-0 winners against an insipid Rothes outfit at Mackessack Park.

Victory extends the Wee County’s unbeaten run to 11 games, while the Speysiders could only register two shots on target in 90 minutes.

Delighted Nairn manager Steven Mackay said: “This is always a hard place to come to, the first thing you have to do is win the battles and try to outwork them.

“It was important for us to stamp our authority on the game early-on.

“That was probably the best 45 minutes we’ve played all season. It was complete, with everyone doing their jobs and winning the second balls to get it forward into areas where we knew we could hurt them.

“I think we deserved to score twice before half-time. The opener came from a great Ross Tokely header. Aaron Nicolson’s finish gave us a great platform to build on in the second half.”

There was little to choose between the two sides in the early stages and it took until the 21st minute for the game’s first chance to come along, Sean McCarthy in the Rothes goal brilliantly parrying Andrew MacLeod’s ferocious 25-yard free-kick.

County were dictating the play and they took the lead in the 39th minute when Ross Tokely headed home a near-post corner kick.

It was 2-0 three minutes later, Aaron Nicolson running through unchallenged to plant the ball past McCarthy from 12 yards.

Just after the break, Nicolson fired a 15-yarder narrowly wide as Nairn continued to dictate.

After an almighty scramble in the County goalmouth, keeper Dylan Maclean did brilliantly to turn away a Kyle Whyte effort and gather the rebound.

Rothes manager Ross Jack.

Nairn went up the park and dangerman MacLeod drilled the ball low past McCarthy from the edge of the box.

Dejected Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We were second best after the first 20 minutes when our shape was ok.

“But if we defend the way did, we were always going to get punished – and we did.

“Their first goal was a free header from a corner and the second one wasn’t great either, so we really are miles off it at the moment, fitness and sharpness-wise.

“I know quite a few of the guys are suffering from this sickness, but we need to be better than that.”

Clachnacuddin 8-0 Wick Academy

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins believes Lewis Mackenzie has a bright future as a striker after he grabbed a hat-trick in their 8-0 thrashing of Wick Academy.

The Lilywhites were in a ruthless mood against the Scorries as they picked up their second Breedon Highland League win of the season.

Mackenzie was moved from his usual position on the right wing to play as a striker.

Gethins said: “Lewis could be a vital player for us in that position going forward.

“I don’t see why he can’t have a future playing through the middle – with his pace he can give any defence a problem.

“We’ve missed an out-ball in behind and an outlet to turn teams, and from the first minute Lewis was a thorn in Wick’s side.”

After a tricky start to the campaign, Gethins feels things are improving for Clach, who are 16th in the table.

He added: “In our last six games we’ve scored four against Strathspey, three at Lossie, three against Keith and now eight.

“In the last three games we’ve only conceded one goal, so we’ve rectified things at both ends and now it’s about believing we can go and do much better than we have been.”

Great eight for Lilywhites

Clach took a seventh-minute lead when Harry Nicolson finished after a corner broke to him.

Harry Hennem added the second by dispatching a cross from the left, and Troy Cooper’s low finish made it three on 41 minutes.

Mackenzie got the next on the stroke of half-time, netting from an acute angle after rounding goalkeeper James More.

Early in the second period, Academy’s Kyle Henderson hit the crossbar with a free-kick before Mackenzie got the fifth on 71 minutes from Cooper’s through-ball.

Hennem netted his second from Mackenzie’s cutback two minutes later, then Mackenzie cut in from the right and finished to complete his hat-trick.

Lewis Mackenzie scored a hat-trick for Clachnacuddin.

In the last minute, Cooper got the eighth on the rebound after More tipped Robert Urquhart’s attempt on to the bar.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “It was one of those days where everything Clach hit went in. We huffed and puffed at the start of the second half but didn’t score and after that little spell it was game over.

“We were short of bodies. Some of the boys are injured, which is fair enough. But we had late call-offs on Friday night and folk off to Hogmanay parties elsewhere.

“The manner of the defeat and the manner of the goals is disappointing – every time Clach went forward they looked like scoring.”

