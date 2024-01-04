Inverness home totally destroyed by devastating fire as photos show burnt-out property

A devastating fire has destroyed the inside of an Inverness home.

Flames ripped through the terraced property on St Valery Avenue in Dalneigh this morning, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze for over six hours.

It’s understood that the tenant, John MacPhee, was uninjured and managed to escape when the fire started before 6am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and is being supported by Highland Council.

Shocking photos show the burnt-out shell, which has been cordoned off by police.

The property has been completely gutted by the fire, with every window blown out by the heat and scorch marks on the outside above the windows and door.

Inside, it looks like some of the inner walls have been burnt to reveal charred wooden beams separating the living room and kitchen.

Neighbours said they were awoken by loud noises around 6am before being evacuated from their homes.

Flames could be seen spouting from the upper windows of the house.

Five fire crews were sent to the scene, where they spent six hours extinguishing the blaze in front of shocked locals.

The power was disconnected for several hours while the incident was ongoing.

One neighbour said she was very frightened and was so shaken she could not move her car for the fire brigade.

They eventually left the scene at 12:45pm after the fire was brought under control.

Inverness house fire took six hours to extinguish

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 5.57am on Thursday, 4 January to reports of a dwelling fire in Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances to the city’s St Valery Avenue, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“One casualty was treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service personnel but did not require to be taken to hospital.”

A police spokesperson said: “Power has been restored to properties on St Valery Avenue and Bruce Gardens in Inverness as emergency services continue to deal with a house fire in the area.

“No one has been injured in the incident and emergency services remain at the scene.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman confirmed the house was owned by the council.

She added: “Council officers are assisting the household with alternative accommodation until the extent of damage can be assessed and repairs completed.”