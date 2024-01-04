Inverness home totally destroyed by devastating fire as photos show burnt-out property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness home totally destroyed by devastating fire as photos show burnt-out property

The occupier escaped uninjured before flames took hold and blew out the windows.

By Ross Hempseed & Alberto Lejarraga
The property at St Valery street has been completely destroyed by the fire. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson
The property at St Valery street has been completely destroyed by the fire. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson

A devastating fire has destroyed the inside of an Inverness home.

Flames ripped through the terraced property on St Valery Avenue in Dalneigh this morning, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze for over six hours.

It’s understood that the tenant, John MacPhee, was uninjured and managed to escape when the fire started before 6am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and is being supported by Highland Council.

House fire in St Valery Avenue Inverness
Five appliances were at the scene to deal with the massive fire. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson
It took firefighters more than six hours to fully extinguish the huge fire. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson

Shocking photos show the burnt-out shell, which has been cordoned off by police.

The property has been completely gutted by the fire, with every window blown out by the heat and scorch marks on the outside above the windows and door.

Inside, it looks like some of the inner walls have been burnt to reveal charred wooden beams separating the living room and kitchen.

Neighbours said they were awoken by loud noises around 6am before being evacuated from their homes.

Inside appears to be a charred shell. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson
The occupant managed to escape uninjured. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson

Flames could be seen spouting from the upper windows of the house.

Five fire crews were sent to the scene, where they spent six hours extinguishing the blaze in front of shocked locals.

The power was disconnected for several hours while the incident was ongoing.

One neighbour said she was very frightened and was so shaken she could not move her car for the fire brigade.

They eventually left the scene at 12:45pm after the fire was brought under control.

Inverness house fire took six hours to extinguish

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 5.57am on Thursday, 4 January to reports of a dwelling fire in Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances to the city’s St Valery Avenue, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“One casualty was treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service personnel but did not require to be taken to hospital.”

A police spokesperson said: “Power has been restored to properties on St Valery Avenue and Bruce Gardens in Inverness as emergency services continue to deal with a house fire in the area.

“No one has been injured in the incident and emergency services remain at the scene.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman confirmed the house was owned by the council.

She added: “Council officers are assisting the household with alternative accommodation until the extent of damage can be assessed and repairs completed.”

Inverness house fire extinguished after six hours as neighbours recall being forced to evacuate

 

More from Inverness

Refurbishment work is now visible on parts of the castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Seven major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2024
Schuh at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has announced its closure.
Schuh closes Inverness Eastgate store after opening in retail park
Fire crews jettison water into the smoking property. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness house fire extinguished after six hours as neighbours recall being forced to evacuate
Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands
The Traitors series two contestants Tracey and Evie.
The Traitors: Meet Tracey the clairvoyant and Evie the veterinary nurse as Inverness contestants…
Artist impressions for the eastgate shopping centre in Inverness. Shows rooftop bar. When the Eastgate Centre changed hands in July 2015 the new owners inherited a Planning Permission to develop restaurants on the perimeter of the centre facing Falcon Square. This Planning Permission was fundamental in their decision to purchase the Centre. They saw the potential to develop and enhance the area not just for the good of Eastgate but for the whole City Centre. Impressions provided 14/01/2016
Here's what you could have won... Whatever happened to the Eastgate's big plans?
ITV1's Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The horrifying real life story behind a massive miscarriage of justice. Image: ITV
Mr Bates vs The Post Office: Former Inverness sub-postmaster praises ITV for creating "true…
Inverness Hogmanay 2024 saw a huge crowd. Image: Paul Campbell.
Inverness revellers ring in 2024 with 'World's Largest Ceilidh'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Heather Thomson went missing 30 years ago this January. Shona Macleod asks where she went Picture shows; Heather Thomson / Shona Macleod / Hitlon Primary School Picture. N/a. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
What happened to my best friend? Fresh plea on 30th anniversary of Inverness mum's…
Main stage lit up ahead of Hogmanay ceilidh.
Countdown is on ahead of Hogmanay ceilidh in Inverness