Bus journey times in Aberdeen slashed by 25% since gates introduced

Bus journey times in Aberdeen have been cut by 25% since bus gates and lanes were introduced, according to operators.

New bus priority measures were added to the city centre in August with the aim of reducing traffic and travel times.

First Bus and Stagecoach say passengers have reported an improvement in journey times, punctuality and reliability, and that pollution and congestion in the city centre is reducing.

Last month, bosses praised the bus gates for helping to ensure 95% of buses were running to time.

However, the changes to the city centre roads have been met with anger by some residents.

One man told the Press and Journal he was left “shaken” after finding himself trapped in the bus route.

Free weekend travel on Aberdeen bus journeys

Both operators have committed to reinvesting the savings made from the new measures to directly benefit more than 600,000 customers.

This has included joining forces to offer everyone in Aberdeen city centre and Aberdeenshire free travel every Saturday and Sunday in January.

The offer has been designed to help customers at a time of year when finances can be tight, while encouraging more people to use the bus and increase footfall in the city.

Free bus travel will be available on January 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We understand January can be a difficult month for people for many different reasons and we felt this offer was a great way to reinvest the savings we are seeing from the new bus priority measures in the city centre while also encouraging more people to take the bus more often.

“Sustainable, reliable and affordable transport is a cornerstone of making any city centre a success and we will continue to play our part alongside our investment in zero emission vehicles with nearly 50 now in operation across the city each day.”

David Beaton, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, added the free bus travel will hopefully give customers and businesses “a boost” during a challenging time of year.