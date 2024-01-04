Bus journey times in Aberdeen slashed by 25% since gates introduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bus journey times in Aberdeen slashed by 25% since gates introduced

New bus priority measures were added to the city centre in August with the aim of reducing traffic and travel times.

By Ellie Milne
Stagecoach buses
Stagecoach and First BUs have teamed up to offer free travel on weekends throughout January. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/.

Bus journey times in Aberdeen have been cut by 25% since bus gates and lanes were introduced, according to operators.

First Bus and Stagecoach say passengers have reported an improvement in journey times, punctuality and reliability, and that pollution and congestion in the city centre is reducing.

Last month, bosses praised the bus gates for helping to ensure 95% of buses were running to time.

First Bus could look at lowering ticket prices if the Aberdeen bus gates are a success. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First Bus bosses said the Aberdeen bus gates have been a success so far. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

However, the changes to the city centre roads have been met with anger by some residents.

One man told the Press and Journal he was left “shaken” after finding himself trapped in the bus route.

Free weekend travel on Aberdeen bus journeys

Both operators have committed to reinvesting the savings made from the new measures to directly benefit more than 600,000 customers.

This has included joining forces to offer everyone in Aberdeen city centre and Aberdeenshire free travel every Saturday and Sunday in January.

The offer has been designed to help customers at a time of year when finances can be tight, while encouraging more people to use the bus and increase footfall in the city.

Free bus travel will be available on January 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

The Number 19 bus travelling along the A93 through Cults
The Number 19 bus travelling along the A93 through Cults. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We understand January can be a difficult month for people for many different reasons and we felt this offer was a great way to reinvest the savings we are seeing from the new bus priority measures in the city centre while also encouraging more people to take the bus more often.

“Sustainable, reliable and affordable transport is a cornerstone of making any city centre a success and we will continue to play our part alongside our investment in zero emission vehicles with nearly 50 now in operation across the city each day.”

David Beaton, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, added the free bus travel will hopefully give customers and businesses “a boost” during a challenging time of year.

