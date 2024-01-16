Hunt for ‘slim clean-shaven’ suspect in Inverness after serious assault in Gilbert Street

Detectives in Inverness are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in the Gilbert Street area.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance around 2.25pm on Monday January 15, involving the serious assault of a 29-year-old man.

The man was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, late 20s, around 5ft 8ins height, of slim build, and clean-shaven.

Man was wearing a light-coloured Nike hooded top

He was wearing a light-coloured Nike hooded top, a black jacket, and grey jogging bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Macleod of Inverness CID said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed anything to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with any dashcam footage which may assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident 1695 of 15 January, 2024.