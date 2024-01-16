Hunt for ‘slim clean-shaven’ suspect in Inverness after serious assault in Gilbert Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Hunt for ‘slim clean-shaven’ suspect in Inverness after serious assault in Gilbert Street

Appeal for witnesses following the attack on a man yesterday afternoon.

By Louise Glen
Police appeal for witnesses following serious assualt in Inverness.
Police appeal for witnesses following serious assualt in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Detectives in Inverness are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in the Gilbert Street area.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance around 2.25pm on Monday January 15, involving the serious assault of a 29-year-old man.

The man was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, late 20s, around 5ft 8ins height, of slim build, and clean-shaven.

Man was wearing a light-coloured Nike hooded top

He was wearing a light-coloured Nike hooded top, a black jacket, and grey jogging bottoms.

Gilbert Street, Inverness
Serious incident in Inverness, Gilbert Street in Merkinch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Macleod of Inverness CID said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed anything to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with any dashcam footage which may assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident 1695 of 15 January, 2024.

