‘I heard screaming’: Injured man taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

Police have closed a street in Inverness following a “disturbance” which has left a man in hospital.

Officers confirmed that an incident took place at Gilbert Street near the River Ness at around 2.25pm this afternoon.

The man – whose age is unknown at this time – has been taken to Raigmore Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A stretch of the road has been cordoned off, and police officers remain at the scene.

‘I heard screaming’

One resident, who does not want to be named, said: “I was at home ready to go to work and I heard my neighbour screaming outside.

“I heard someone saying ‘he has a knife’.”

Another resident who wishes to stay anonymous shared that he is “looking to move out of the area” because of an increase in anti-social behaviour, including drug use.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Gilbert Street in Inverness around 2.25pm on Monday, 15 January.

“One man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”

Numerous police officers and vehicles remain at the scene. Eye witness also saw police dogs in the area assisting with enquiries.

Police search through bins in the area

Eye witnesses at the scene say that detectives are currently looking through rubbish bins in the neighbourhood.

The street which lies along the Ness River is cordoned off at either end by police.