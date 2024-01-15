‘I heard screaming’: Injured man taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I heard screaming’: Injured man taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

Gilbert Street in Merkinch is cordoned off with several police vehicles still at the scene.

By Bailey Moreton
A heavy police presence remains at the scene at Gilbert Street near the River Ness
A heavy police presence remains at the scene at Gilbert Street near the River Ness

Police have closed a street in Inverness following a “disturbance” which has left a man in hospital.

Officers confirmed that an incident took place at Gilbert Street near the River Ness at around 2.25pm this afternoon.

The man – whose age is unknown at this time – has been taken to Raigmore Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A stretch of the road has been cordoned off, and police officers remain at the scene.

CR0046615<br />Serious incident in Inverness, Gilbert Street in Merkinch.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Serious incident in Inverness, Gilbert Street in Merkinch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘I heard screaming’

One resident, who does not want to be named, said: “I was at home ready to go to work and I heard my neighbour screaming outside.

“I heard someone saying ‘he has a knife’.”

Another resident who wishes to stay anonymous shared that he is “looking to move out of the area” because of an increase in anti-social behaviour, including drug use.

Police remain at the scene at Gilbert Street in Inverness

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Gilbert Street in Inverness around 2.25pm on Monday, 15 January.

“One man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”

Numerous police officers and vehicles remain at the scene. Eye witness also saw police dogs in the area assisting with enquiries.

One man has been taken to hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Police search through bins in the area

Eye witnesses at the scene say that detectives are currently looking through rubbish bins in the neighbourhood.

Detective searching bins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police remain at the scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The street which lies along the Ness River is cordoned off at either end by police.

Conversation