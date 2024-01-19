‘I’m sure people will like what they see’: Rose Street Foundry bar opening date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m sure people will like what they see’: Rose Street Foundry bar opening date revealed

The pub, restaurant and music venue plans a 'soft opening' a week ahead of the grand unveiling.

By John Ross
Stuart Forrester (left) and Donald Mackay are re-opening the premises as a bar, restaurant and live music venue Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Rose Street Foundry pub will open its doors to the Inverness public next week for the first time in over a year.

The city centre premises shut in October 2022 shortly after undergoing a major refurbishment.

New tenant Rio Sol, a company set up by partners Stuart Forrester and Donald Mackay, was announced in December and revealed plans for a new bar, restaurant and live music venue.

So when can we go?

The new attraction will be unveiled at an invite-only VIP preview night on Friday January 26.

This will give an exclusive first look at the Rose Street Foundry bar to selected guests, including friends and family of the new tenants, as well as local businesses and dignitaries.

The bar will be open to the public from Saturday January 27 during a ‘soft opening’ week, ahead of a grand opening on February 2.

Donald Mackay and Stuart Forrester hope the landmark premises will become a popular live music venue<br />Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Donald said: “Everything is on track for the opening. We are anticipating a lot of folks coming in to see us and we’re really excited about that.

“I’m sure people will like what they see. There are a few things they will be pleasantly surprised about when they see what we’ve done.”

Stuart added; “We have lots of plans with lots of amazing things for the grand opening.”

The February 2 event will include a range of entertainment, with headliners Dancing with Sharks, an Inverness-based 10-piece swing, soul and rock band.

Major refurbishment but then closure

The Cairngorm Brewery bought the historic former AI Welders building in 2013.

It then spent £2.2 million on a two-year restoration, including refurbishment of three 19th century mosaics.

It opened as a bar and restaurant in 2020 less than a week before Covid and lockdown struck.

It was able to re-open later, but rising staff and energy costs led to it closing in September 2022.

The new tenants have kept the style of the previous bar and many of the original foundry’s atefacts.

Chris Manning, the new general manager of the Rose Street Foundry bar
Chris Manning is the new general manager of the Rose Street Foundry bar

They hope the re-opened bar will become popular with live music fans with the nearby Ironworks now closed.

General manager of the new venue will be Inverness-born Chris Manning, a Fame Academy finalist.

He has revealed some of the attractions customers can look forward to, including Battle of the Bands competitions, showcases for local talent, “world class” tribute shows, weekly curry and quiz nights and monthly comedy events.

As well as the bar and music venue downstairs, there is a 140-seat area upstairs for fine dining and functions.

