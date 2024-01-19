‘I’m sure people will like what they see’: Rose Street Foundry bar opening date revealed

The Rose Street Foundry pub will open its doors to the Inverness public next week for the first time in over a year.

The city centre premises shut in October 2022 shortly after undergoing a major refurbishment.

New tenant Rio Sol, a company set up by partners Stuart Forrester and Donald Mackay, was announced in December and revealed plans for a new bar, restaurant and live music venue.

So when can we go?

The new attraction will be unveiled at an invite-only VIP preview night on Friday January 26.

This will give an exclusive first look at the Rose Street Foundry bar to selected guests, including friends and family of the new tenants, as well as local businesses and dignitaries.

The bar will be open to the public from Saturday January 27 during a ‘soft opening’ week, ahead of a grand opening on February 2.

Donald said: “Everything is on track for the opening. We are anticipating a lot of folks coming in to see us and we’re really excited about that.

“I’m sure people will like what they see. There are a few things they will be pleasantly surprised about when they see what we’ve done.”

Stuart added; “We have lots of plans with lots of amazing things for the grand opening.”

The February 2 event will include a range of entertainment, with headliners Dancing with Sharks, an Inverness-based 10-piece swing, soul and rock band.

Major refurbishment but then closure

The Cairngorm Brewery bought the historic former AI Welders building in 2013.

It then spent £2.2 million on a two-year restoration, including refurbishment of three 19th century mosaics.

It opened as a bar and restaurant in 2020 less than a week before Covid and lockdown struck.

It was able to re-open later, but rising staff and energy costs led to it closing in September 2022.

The new tenants have kept the style of the previous bar and many of the original foundry’s atefacts.

They hope the re-opened bar will become popular with live music fans with the nearby Ironworks now closed.

General manager of the new venue will be Inverness-born Chris Manning, a Fame Academy finalist.

He has revealed some of the attractions customers can look forward to, including Battle of the Bands competitions, showcases for local talent, “world class” tribute shows, weekly curry and quiz nights and monthly comedy events.

As well as the bar and music venue downstairs, there is a 140-seat area upstairs for fine dining and functions.

