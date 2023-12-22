‘An opportunity of a lifetime’: New Rose Street Foundry bar to open in the new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘An opportunity of a lifetime’: New Rose Street Foundry bar to open in the new year

The city centre premises have been closed for more than 12 months.

By John Ross
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

New life is to be breathed into the Rose Street Foundry pub in Inverness with a new bar, restaurant and live music venue opening in the new year.

The prime site in Academy Street has been empty for over a year following the closure of the previous business.

But after six months of negotiations, new tenants have been found with the aim of re-opening in late January or early February.

Bar opened just before lockdown

The Cairngorm Brewery bought the historic but rundown former AI Welders building in 2013.

The company then spent two years and £2.2 million on a major restoration of the listed building. This included the refurbishment of three 19th century mosaics.

It opened as a bar and restaurant in 2020 just six and a half days before Covid and lockdown struck.

It was able to re-open later, but rising staff and energy costs led to it closing in September 2022.

Donald Mackay and Stuart Forrester with Sam Faircliff, managing director of owners the Cairngorm Brewery.<br />Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The new tenant is Rio Sol, a company set up for the project by partners Stuart Forrester and Donald Mackay.

It is a return to the premises in different circumstances for Stuart who was once a doorman when it was Lafferty’s and Deano’s pubs.

“I definitely didn’t think this would happen back then”, he said.

“I also didn’t think when I was standing on the door then that the inside would look anything like it does now. The refurbishment is amazing.”

Mr Forrester, originally from Inverness, has a meal preparation company and previously ran a security firm and a kitchen management business.

He added: “When the opportunity came up it was just the right time for us. We saw the opportunity as soon as we walked in the place.”

‘Pent-up demand for live music’

Mr Mackay, from Portmahomack, runs Anytime Fitness in Inverness. He was previously part owner of the Mumbai Thistle Indian street food business in Academy Street.

He said taking over the bar is an “opportunity of a lifetime“ and that the planned streetworks in Academy Street and new hotels for the area were factors in taking over.

It is hoped a new live music venue close to the now-empty Ironworks will make it a favourite new haunt for many locals and visitors.

As well as the bar and music venue downstairs, there is a 140-seat area upstairs for fine dining and functions.

In addition to live bands, it is also planned to have magicians performing at tables. Artefact from the former welders’ firm will also be used around the premises as a nod to its heritage.

Mr Mackay said: “We believe there is a pent-up demand for music again.

Donald Mackay and Stuart Forrester will re-open the premises as a bar, restaurant and live music venue Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“People want to get out and when the opportunity here came up in such a beautiful building we thought it lent itself fantastically to being an entertainment venue.

“We want to create something that will become a local bar where people will come for great food, great atmosphere, good craic and fantastic entertainment.”

Haven’t I seen him before?

General manager of the new venue will be Inverness-born Chris Manning, a Fame Academy finalist. He has also appeared in films including Far From the Madding Crowd and 1917, and TV shows Murder In The Car Park and Bridgerton.

Deputy general manager will be Michael Farry, who was bar manager when it was opened previously.

They admit to some concerns about opening amid cost of living difficulties, but say the situation is hopefully improving.

“Things are starting to look better”, said Mr Mackay. “I feel people are ready to get back out again.

“If the venue is right people will want to come to enjoy entertainment.”

Mr Forrester added:  “After Covid and the lockdowns people stopped going out.

“But now they are starting to go out more and enjoy life more.

“This is the ideal time to get into a project like this.”

‘We knew we were on to a winner’

Sam Faircliff, managing director of Cairngorm Brewery, said she is looking forward to at last taking down the ‘For Let’ sign.

“It is such a beautiful building and it was very sad to see it lie empty.

“It was a real labour of love. We feel we did the building justice and its been great to find Donald and Stuart when we know they will make a success of it.

“What’s been interesting is that in our discussions the vision we had for how the place would work is very similar to their vision.

“So when you find something like that we knew were on a winner.”

