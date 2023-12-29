From Fame Academy to Academy Street: Manager of new Foundry bar thrilled at opportunity in home city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Fame Academy to Academy Street: Manager of new Foundry bar thrilled at opportunity in home city

Battle of the Bands, swing and soul music and comedy nights all planned at re-opening venue.

By John Ross
Chris Manning, the new general manager of the Rose Street Foundry bar
Chris Manning is the new general manager of the Rose Street Foundry bar

In real life, Chris Manning’s career has been as varied as the parts he has played on screen.

Entertainer, musician, actor, film maker and estate manager, his work has taken him all over the world for more than 20 years.

For his latest role he has returned to his home city of Inverness aiming to be a big player in the local entertainment scene.

Chris starts on January 3 as the general manager of the Rose Street Foundry bar which is due to re-open soon.

Foundry targeting gap left by the Ironworks

He has already been working behind the scenes on new concepts for the bar, restaurant and live music venue to be announced soon.

However, he has revealed some plans which it is hoped will fill the gap left by the closure of the nearby Ironworks.

They include Battle of the Bands competitions, showcases for local talent, “world class” tribute shows, weekly curry and quiz nights and monthly comedy events.

As well as overseeing the Academy Street business, the former Fame Academy finalist is also keen to get behind the mic.

He has put together a new 10-piece swing, soul and party band, promising everything from The Rat Pack to Earth Wind and Fire songs for the Inverness audience.

Chris Manning Foundry manager
Chris is a singer, actor, film maker and estate manager

After being closed for over a year, the Foundry bar’s new tenants, David Mackay and Stuart Forrester, want it to be a major city centre attraction.

The landmark building underwent a £2.2 million renovation by owners Cairngorm Brewery before having to close in 2022.

For Chris, it is an ideal opportunity, having moved back to the Highland capital with his wife and three children.

He met Stuart and David via a mutual friend through the business group BNI Highland.

‘Im in exactly the right place’

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be heading up the management team at the Foundry and can’t wait to get started next week.

“We have already made the permanent move back to the Highlands, which is something we had been planning for the past couple of years.

“Now that I’m back, it feels like I’m in exactly the right place.

“I personally feel that Inverness has been crying out for a great live music venue since the sad departure of the Ironworks.

“We plan to fill that void as best as we can, which will not only give aspiring and up-and-coming musicians the opportunity to showcase their talent with local competitions, but will provide a superb stage fit for the best acts the UK has to offer.”

Chris in movie make-up, fake blood on his forehead
Chris has appeared in a number of films including 1917.

Chris developed his love of the stage while a pupil at Charleston Academy in Inverness.

He later studied acting for two years, performed at a Butlins resort in Minehead and formed the five-piece pop band Red Alert.

He has performed all over the world as a singer, and as an actor has appeared in films including Far From the Madding Crowd and 1917 and in the Netflix drama Bridgerton.

In addition, he has created promotional films for businesses across the UK.

Prior to moving back to Inverness he managed a private 72-acre estate for a “very well known” celebrity couple and their family.

Positive response to Foundry re-opening

His focus going into the new year, however, will be entirely on the Foundry.

“I will work intensely to put it on the map and give it the best possible chance of success.

“I’ve always managed full-time employment with family life and my live work so I’ll be looking forward to occasional live gigs and, more importantly, exploring all the wonders and hidden gems the Highlands of Scotland has to offer.”

Response to the forthcoming opening has been very positive from prospective customers.

“I’ve had a real heartfelt and tremendous warm reaction online with meaningful words of encouragement and support from the community”, says Chris.

New tenants of the Rose Street Foundry bar Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester with Sam Faircliff, managing director of owners the Cairngorm Brewery.
New tenants of the Rose Street Foundry bar Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester with Sam Faircliff, managing director of owners the Cairngorm Brewery. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Especially those from like-minded positive folk who are as keen as I am to making it work and making it a success for all involved in the town.

”The outstanding transformation, craftsmanship and work that was undertaken to bring the historical building back to life is truly remarkable.

“For me, the potential the venue has to offer is phenomenal and it’s a fantastic opportunity to sculpture what is essentially a blank canvas into something with a real heartbeat.”

Donald Mackay say the team has been “blown away” by the support for the new venture.

“The response has been massive with so many well wishers and messages of positivity.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

