‘The whole of the island felt it’: Earthquake hits Isle of Mull

An earthquake has shaken residents across the Isle of Mull.

The quake was felt on Monday evening, with locals reporting hearing a “loud explosion”.

Seismologists from the British Geological Survey confirmed that the 3.3 magnitude quake hit at around 7.30pm.

It said movement was felt on Mull itself, on surrounding islands and on the mainland, mainly from within around 50km of the epicentre in the north west of the island near the village of Dervaig.

Residents across the island felt the effects of the tremor, with one saying they thought a car had “crashed into the house”.

Locals shared how their “whole house creaked” as “all of the windows and doors rattled” during the earthquake.

Others told of how furniture in their home seemed to “vibrate” as the tremor struck.

Many feared there had even been a “large explosion” nearby as the noise was so deafening.

One resident who took to social media to highlight the effect of the quake wrote: “The whole of Mull felt it.”

While another added: “It was very loud! I didn’t feel a shake but definitely heard it!”

Three earthquakes in one day across the Highlands

It comes after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Moidart in the Highlands earlier in the day at 2.24pm.

A 1.1 magnitude quake also hit Morvern at 1.10pm.

All three quakes were at a depth of 7km (4.3 miles).

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake is considered to be “minor” when measured on the Richter scale, but strong enough that people will feel it.

For more information on earthquakes, visit bgs.ac.uk