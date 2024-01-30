‘The whole of the island felt it’: Earthquake hits Isle of Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The whole of the island felt it’: Earthquake hits Isle of Mull

The 3.3 magnitude quake hit at around 7.30pm on Monday.

By Shanay Taylor
Large earthquake hits Isle of Mull. Image: Sandy McCook.
Large earthquake hits Isle of Mull. Image: Sandy McCook.

An earthquake has shaken residents across the Isle of Mull.

The quake was felt on Monday evening, with locals reporting hearing a “loud explosion”.

Seismologists from the British Geological Survey confirmed that the 3.3 magnitude quake hit at around 7.30pm.

It said movement was felt on Mull itself, on surrounding islands and on the mainland, mainly from within around 50km of the epicentre in the north west of the island near the village of Dervaig.

Isle of Mull earthquake felt like ‘car crashing into house’

Residents across the island felt the effects of the tremor, with one saying they thought a car had “crashed into the house”.

Locals shared how their “whole house creaked” as “all of the windows and doors rattled” during the earthquake.

Others told of how furniture in their home seemed to “vibrate” as the tremor struck.

Many feared there had even been a “large explosion” nearby as the noise was so deafening.

One resident who took to social media to highlight the effect of the quake wrote: “The whole of Mull felt it.”

While another added: “It was very loud! I didn’t feel a shake but definitely heard it!”

Three earthquakes in one day across the Highlands

It comes after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Moidart in the Highlands earlier in the day at 2.24pm.

A 1.1 magnitude quake also hit Morvern at 1.10pm.

All three quakes were at a depth of 7km (4.3 miles).

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake is considered to be “minor” when measured on the Richter scale, but strong enough that people will feel it.

For more information on earthquakes, visit bgs.ac.uk

