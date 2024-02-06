‘Is one pitch too much to ask for?’ Inverness rugby club angry and frustrated by ‘continued failure’ to build sports facilities in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Is one pitch too much to ask for?’ Inverness rugby club angry and frustrated by ‘continued failure’ to build sports facilities in the city

The rugby club was hoping to find a new home at Inverness Campus - but a project to build a new all-weather pitch has been delayed.

By Stuart Findlay
An artist's impression of the new pitch at Inverness Campus. Image: HIE
An artist's impression of the new pitch at Inverness Campus. Image: HIE

A rugby club has taken aim at Highland Council after it was left in limbo by delays to the construction of a new all-weather pitch in Inverness.

Inverness Craig Dunain RFC has been without a permanent home for decades since losing its pitch because of a new housing development built in 2001.

It has leaned on local rivals Highland, Moray and Ross Sutherland to make do since then.

The club was pinning its hope on a fresh start with the addition of a new all-weather pitch at Inverness Campus.

But as the Press and Journal revealed last week, that project is now paused because of doubts over its funding.

‘Anger and frustration’

A statement from the club said: “While we fully appreciate that there are funding issues affecting many developments across many sectors in this difficult financial climate, we need to be very clear about the anger and frustration we feel.

“The growth of the city and the shrinkage of sporting facilities is failing the residents of the region who require choice, whether that be for rugby or for any other sports and recreational activity.

“In a time when we all recognise the importance and need for exercise as a key contributor to our health and wellbeing, it is an absolute scandal.”

The £1.3m project has been in the pipeline since 2021.

It was approved by the council’s own planners last May.

But it hasn’t progressed since then and it has now emerged that the project is paused.

Offers have been received from contractors to complete the work.

But according to the council, they are “significantly above the available budget”.

Council says it will discuss solutions with rugby club

The latest situation has been made worse by inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Rising construction and labour costs have put a question mark over numerous infrastructure projects across the country.

But while the rugby club accepts this, they are frustrated that so little progress has been made over a period of years.

Its statement added: “We never asked for a Rolls Royce solution in the form of an all-weather pitch.

“Is the provision of one grass pitch and changing rooms too much to ask for?”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “We are discussing potential solutions with the club, and these will continue.”

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.

