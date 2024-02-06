Chris Badlan is new Aberdeen head of recruitment – and Dons analysis department changes revealed

Chris Badlan has been named as Aberdeen’s new head of recruitment – while we can also reveal the changes to the Pittodrie club’s analysis department.

Following the excitement of managerial legend Neil Warnock being appointed interim Dons boss until the end of the season on Monday, the Reds have confirmed Badlan, 40, as the replacement for departed recruitment chief Jordan Miles.

Miles left for English Championship Leeds United in January after just six months with Aberdeen.

New head of recruitment Badlan has previously served as head of emerging talent at Wolves, head of European scouting at Norwich City and, most notably, was head of recruitment at Coventry City for four-and-a-half years.

In his time with the Sky Blues, they not only climbed from League Two to the Championship, but signed and sold on several players for a significant profit.

Badlan said “The opportunity to come and work for Aberdeen was something I had to jump at.

“When I spoke with (Dons chief executive) Alan Burrows and (director of football) Steven Gunn, I made my mind up very quickly that this was something I wanted to be part of.

“My remit is to know every player and strive to bring the best to the club to ensure we continue to meet our footballing ambitions.”

Prior to Miles, Aberdeen lost another recruitment tsar, Darren Mowbray, to Southampton.

Mowbray was credited with discovering bargains like North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski, Cape Verde international forward Duk and Albanian midfielder Ylber Ramadani – with the latter sold to Italian side Lecce for a significant profit in the summer.

The Dons’ financial model is reliant on this kind of player trading, so Badlan’s track record at Coventry appears to make him a good fit.

On landing Badlan – who also had a short spell as Blackpool sporting director last year – Gunn said: “With Darren being headhunted by Southampton and Jordan being targeted by Leeds United, it gives us some encouragement that we’ve done positive work in this area that we continue to develop.

“When Jordan informed us of his decision to move on, we launched an extensive process, speaking to a wide variety of excellent candidates.

“Chris was the standout applicant. He is vastly experienced with previous roles across a number of large English clubs and brings with him a significant knowledge of the UK and European markets, where Aberdeen has enjoyed success in recent seasons.

“We are excited to work with him to build upon the positive developments achieved in recent years as we continue to grow and enhance the department.”

Marc Rochon replaces Rams siblings in Aberdeen analysis department

Meanwhile, The Press and Journal can reveal a shake-up to Aberdeen’s football analysis department.

Catalan brother-and-sister team Jordy and Marta Rams have been replaced by Marc Rochon – who has formerly worked for Premier League West Ham United and the Croatian national team.

Rochon, who will now helm the Dons’ analysts team – who help the coaching staff learn what to expect from opposition sides before matches and to spot potential issues or opportunities during games.

He was pictured at Warnock’s first Reds training session on Monday.