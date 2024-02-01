Plans for new all-weather sports pitch in Inverness put on hold as construction costs sky-rocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for new all-weather sports pitch in Inverness put on hold as construction costs sky-rocket

There is now a question mark over the much-needed facility for the east side of the city.

By Stuart Findlay
An artist's impression showing how the new pitch was going to look at Inverness Campus. Image: HIE
A new all-weather sports pitch due to be built at Inverness Campus has been hit by delays.

The £1.3m project was approved by Highland Council’s own planners last May.

But it’s all been all quiet at the site since then.

And now it has emerged that the project is paused because building it will cost much more than initially thought.

Offers have been received from contractors to complete the work.

But according to the council, they are “significantly above the available budget”.

A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the project is currently paused.

“Work is under way to review the scope of the project and to determine the next steps.”

What happens next?

The project was made possible by a series of grants.

UHI Inverness announced in 2021 that it had been awarded £300,000 towards the new pitch by Sportscotland.

However, its application for funding has now been withdrawn.

Other cash was secured from the council’s developer contributions funding pot and the Town Centre Regeneration Fund.

But if no other sources can stump up some more cash, the project won’t be happening.

Unless it’s scaled back in some way.

If the project is not started by May 2025 it will have to go through the planning process again.

The council said it couldn’t reveal what the offers were for the project because the information is commercially sensitive.

But its use of the word “significantly” also seems… significant.

It suggests that it isn’t on the brink of striking a deal.

Inverness Campus pitch delays are not unique

This project is not alone in this situation.

Neither is the council itself.

Inflation has caused the price of building materials to soar.

And as the cost of living increases, so too does the cost of labour.

These challenges have put question marks over infrastructure projects across the world.

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans has been pushing for better sports facilities on the east side of the city for years.

He remains hopeful that an agreement can still be struck for the pitch to be built.

“It’s still a live project,” councillor Gowans said. “But the tender prices have come back far higher than we were expecting.

“That seems to be typical of projects at the moment. Prices are very volatile and unpredictable.

Ken Gowans takes a leading role in the new administration, as chairman of the economy committee.

“What we’re doing now is continuing to seek funding sources for it.

“It’s still something we want to do.”

Highland Council will announce its annual budget later this month.

It is facing an estimated budget gap of around £60m in 2024-25.

With its current level of spending, it is expected to need more than £113m over the next three years to balance the books.

A spokeswoman for Sportscotland said the agency was committed to working with the council and High Life Highland on a region-wide sport and leisure facility strategy.

She added: “The original applicant, UHI Inverness, withdrew its application for funding.

“We have not had any further application for investment for this project.”

Conversation