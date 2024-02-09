Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Bridge Street buildings: The biggest eyesores in Inverness or a misunderstood part of the city’s history?

As a major project to transform Inverness Castle into a tourist attraction ramps up a notch, there is a clamour to demolish a trio of grey buildings nearby.

Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

The famous American travel writer Bill Bryson once called them “sensationally ugly”.

But demolishing Inverness’s Upper Bridge Street buildings would be a mistake, according to a city architect.

The grey concrete blocks are in line for redevelopment as part of plans to transform Inverness Castle into a major tourist attraction.

Once the castle opens to the public in 2025, sights will be set firmly on improving three nearby buildings which many say look out of place on the Highland capital’s skyline.

The most popular local option seems to be knock them down and start again.

But Calum Maclean, who runs architectural firm MAAC Studio, says that would be like “ripping out an entire chapter” of Inverness’s history.

‘People no longer appreciate the ideas behind them’

The architect knows his view isn’t the most popular one.

And Calum isn’t saying they should be preserved in their current form either.

He just wants to see every avenue around retaining and improving the buildings is explored before anyone breaks out the wrecking ball.

“They’re not without fault,” Calum said. “I’m not going to say that they couldn’t be better.

The grey blocks have attracted a lot of criticism over the years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“But at the same time, they’re not as bad as everybody seems to say they are.

“It’s very easy to take a populist view and just condemn them as ugly. But the context in which they were built is gone.

“And people have forgotten – or no longer appreciate – the ideas that were behind them.”

The blocks were built in the 1960s. It was a post-World War Two era that was a lot more interested in leaving the past behind than we are today.

Back then, the old A9 ran right through the centre of town.

Bridge Street needed to be widened to accommodate a huge increase in traffic on the roads.

What was once suitable for horse and cart desperately needed an upgrade.

Older buildings were demolished and in their place, the boxy blocks that we all now know emerged.

Travel writer’s scathing Bridge Street assessment

In 1995, the buildings achieved notoriety when travel writer Bill Bryson referenced them in his book Notes From a Small Island.

He said: “I regret to say that I could never live in Inverness because of two sensationally ugly modern office buildings that stand by the central bridge and blot the town centre beyond any hope of redemption.

“They weren’t just ugly and large but so ill-designed that you could actually walk around them at least twice without ever finding the front entrance.”

Looking towards Ness Bridge from Bridge Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Those views have been pretty commonplace in Inverness since then.

The buildings previously housed the Highlands and Islands Development Board and the Crofting Commission.

When Highland Council bought the blocks in a £5.2m deal in July 2018 it was seen as a landmark moment.

Then council leader Margaret Davidson called them “great grey lumps” and referenced the most popular opinion on the street.

She said: “I know the favourite would be to press a button and blow them up. But let’s just think about exactly what we are doing and in what order before we move ahead.”

Bridge Street is Inverness’s ‘biggest eyesore’

Inverness city leader Ian Brown isn’t a fan either.

Mr Brown has been heavily involved in the Inverness Castle project. And he is looking forward to some changes happening at Bridge Street.

Councillor Brown said: “The council doesn’t have the money to redevelop it ourselves. We’d need a partnership to do that but we’re actively looking for that.

Councillor Ian Brown at a meeting in Inverness Town House with people behind.
Inverness city leader Ian Brown is not a fan of Bridge Street’s current look. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Nothing will happen until after the castle is finished. But to me, it is the biggest eyesore in Inverness.”

Finances will play a part in what ultimately happens to the buildings.

The council is currently receiving rent from the tenants using the space. Given its budget struggles, it is not in a position flush a steady income stream down the toilet.

There is also a question mark over some of the remaining city deal funding as we edge closer to the 10-year deadline for the cash to be spent.

What changes are possible?

In 2019, a group of fourth-year architectural students from UHI were set the challenge of redeveloping the site.

Some of the designs offered a glimpse into what might be possible with enough cash and imagination.

There was an uproar in 2016 when a plan to spend £500,000 on gold cladding for Bridge Street’s museum and art gallery emerged.

An impression of the gold cladding proposal, which was largely unpopular.

That might put some people off suggesting anything too radical.

But you’d expect even a paint job to offer some improvement.

Other box-shaped designs at the Inverness Justice Centre and Inverness Campus have won plaudits for their look.

And even the building across the road that houses Zizzi’s and a number of flats is a similar shape.

Nothing will be done until the council holds a consultation to gather the public’s views.

Calum, who has published two books on architecture in Inverness, hopes that people take a bit of time to think about it before having their say.

Calum Maclean hopes that the Bridge Street blocks can be retained, at least partially. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “All of the buildings in Inverness tell a story about the town. And about what each generation was thinking at the time is recorded in the buildings that were left behind.

“So you’ve got this book with all the different chapters of Inverness, how it’s evolved and how it’s changed.

“It would be a terrible shame to just rip out an entire chapter, throw it in the fire and pretend it never happened.

“There’s an opportunity to do something here to these buildings. But razing them to the ground is not what should happen.”

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Parties for cockapoos, dachshunds and spaniels coming to Aberdeen, Huntly and Inverness
Inverness Sheriff Court
Elgin man who throttled partner branded 'a danger to women'
Collage of Highland Council HQ and a council tax bill.
The Inverness and Highland addresses that have the highest council tax debt
Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Brewery's plans to move to bigger site in Inverness approved
Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A historic day': Caley Thistle scores narrow victory for battery storage plan
Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dangerous serial child sex attacker who targeted victims in playparks jailed for three years
Car in EV charging hub at Raigmore Hospital
Solar-powered electric vehicle charging hub opens at Raigmore Hospital
Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man disfigured in Dingwall bottle assault but has 'no ill feelings' towards attacker
Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Use Inverness battery storage scheme to help fund leisure facilities, says local sport legend
Architect Calum Maclean doesn't want to see the Bridge Street buildings demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Is one pitch too much to ask for?' Inverness rugby club angry and frustrated…

Conversation