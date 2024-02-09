Aberdeen band Bitterwood set to tour Southeast Asia with shows in China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Aberdeen band Bitterwood set to tour Southeast Asia with shows in China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia

Aberdeen hardcore punk/metal band Bitterwood have smashed THREE MILLION Spotify streams as their music goes global with listeners in more than 150 countries

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen band Bitterwood are set to tour South-East Asia. Image supplied by Bitterwood
Aberdeen band Bitterwood are set to tour South-East Asia. Image supplied by Bitterwood

Aberdeen hardcore metal band Bitterwood have confirmed a tour of Southeast Asia as their Spotify download streams smash the THREE MILLION mark.

The four-piece will jet out on an 18-hour flight to Bali, Indonesia for their first show on April 14.

Bitterwood will then play gigs in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam before ending the tour in China.

The band’s sound has gone global having racked up  hundreds of thousands of further streams and views on other platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube.

Guitarist Liam Noble admits it is surreal the Granite City band have a fanbase as far afield as China.

The band members on a couch
Aberdeen band Bitterwood have more than three million streams on Spotify. Image supplied by Bitterwood.

Liam said: “We have a following in countries such as Malaysia and Singapore.

“I’ve seen on online forums that we have fans in China so it will be nice to play two city’s there.

“It’s pretty surreal that people in China are listening to our music, it almost doesn’t feel real sometimes.

“Knowing there are people at the other side of the world who listen to us and want to see us come and play is so exciting.

“We are more than three million streams now.

“We still can’t believe it.

“Every time we hit a new milestone it feels just as big as the first one.

“Touring Southeast Asia will be completely different to anything we’ve experienced before.

“None of us have been to Asia before so soaking in the culture will be a big thing.

“If we manage to smash this tour out of the park with no problems then we would definitely look to go back again.”

The band performing
Aberdeen hard-core band Bitterwood in live action. Image supplied by Bitterwood

‘We thought it was out of our reach’

Single Paradigm, released in 2020, has more than one million streams on Spotify.

Track Withdrawal has 380,000 streams.

Recent EP The Truth, Episode 2 was released in October last year and is already making waves overseas.

Bitterwood kick-off their tour in Bali on April 14 .

They then jet to Malaysia where they will play Jahor Bahru on April 17 and Kuala Lumpur on April 17.

Next stop is flight to Vietnam for a show in Saigon on April 20.

Then they fly to China where Bitterwood play Guangzhou on April 21 and Shenzhen the following day.

Liam said: “There is a promoter from Singapore who we have worked with on music before.

“He approached us to ask if we wanted to come over to play a few countries in Southeast Asia.

“We were very keen to get involved with that.

“Collectively we thought this was out of our reach and that it might never happen.

“However the more we talked about it with the promoter the more we realised it was definitely achievable.

“Then once we got some of the logistics sorted out it came about fairy easily once we put some effort into planning it.

“The flight from the UK to Bali is 18 hours.

“Once we get there the flights are shorter and just a few hours.

“It’s just getting to Bali and home from China that will be a bit crazy.”

 

Thriving scene in Southeast Asia

Formed in 2016 Bitterwood combine influences from hardcore punk, nu-metal, grunge and metalcore.

It is a ferocious combination that is building a following worldwide.

Aberdeen metal band Bitterwood
Aberdeen metal band Bitterwood have built a formidable live reputation. Image supplied by Bitterwood

Liam said: “The metal music scene in Southeast Asia is really kicking off and all the shows are super busy.

“It will be great to be part of that.

“We’re expecting it to be really hot so we will have to pack lots of shorts and T-shirts.”

Triumphant Euro tour despite early setback

The shows in Southeast Asia will be Bitterwood‘s second major overseas jaunt having already toured Europe last year.

Liam is hoping for a smoother tour this time after their van broke down before they had even left Britain!

Aberdeen band Bitterwood
Aberdeen band Bitterwood toured Europe last year. Image supplied by Bitterwood

He said: “We did our first tour outside the UK early last year.

“There were a few issues as the van broke down but there is no van for Southeast Asia so we’ll be okay.

“The van broke down before we even got to the Euro tunnel at Folkestone.

“We had to sit at the side of the road and wait for a recovery vehicle for about three hours.

“We missed our Eurotunnel slot and ended up having to jump start the van every time we wanted to start it up as there was an issue with the battery.

“So we had to get a separate battery to jump start the van every single time we turned it off.

“But we still managed to do more than 2,000 miles in it.

“That was Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic.”

More from Music

Rihanna performs during the half-time show at Super Bowl in 2023 (Anthony Behar/PA)
Super Bowl half-time show attracts biggest names in music
Van Eaton played on early rock n’ roll hits for artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis (Alamy/PA)
Early rock ‘n’ roll drummer Jimmy Van Eaton dies aged 86
Brian McFadden of Westlife. (Nigel French/PA)
Brian McFadden hopes he can turn Chorley FC into next Wrexham
Mary J Blige, Cher and Mariah Carey are among the 2024 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (AP)
Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Sade and Sinead O’Connor among Hall of Fame nominees
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. (PA))
I’m not associated with Kanye West – Ozzy Osbourne objects to rapper using music
I didn’t have break-ups to write music about like Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi jokes (Hannah McKay/PA)
I didn’t have break-ups to write music about like Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi jokes
The Last Dinner Party with their Official Number 1 award (Official Charts Company/PA)
The Last Dinner Party claim first number one with debut album Prelude To Ecstasy
Shania Twain will headline BST Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)
Shania Twain to headline BST Hyde Park festival for first time this summer
Lulu has announced her next tour will be her ‘farewell tour’ after 60 years in the spotlight (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lulu announces new UK tour will be her last after 60-year career
Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart has said Labour should have a “crack” at running the country. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.
Sir Rod Stewart: Labour deserves a crack and Boris is a ‘lying public schoolboy’

Conversation