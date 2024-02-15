Driver in A96 horror crash dies days after 51-year-old passenger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver in A96 horror crash dies days after 51-year-old passenger

The pair were travelling in a Tesla with a 23-year-old man when they were involved in a collision with a van and a HGV.

By Derry Alldritt
Helen Booth and Chris Haycock died after the A96 crash near Inverness.
A second person has died following a horror three-vehicle crash that took place on the A96 at Redhill, near Inverness, on Monday.

Chris Haycock, 53, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the crash, but died on Wednesday.

He was behind the wheel of a Tesla car, which was involved in a collision with a Citroen Dispatch van and a heavy goods vehicle.

The road was closed for accident investigation. Image: Jasperimage.

Passenger named as Helen Booth

A 51-year-old woman, a passenger in the Tesla, was also taken to Raigmore Hospital following the crash and died a short time later. She has been named as Helen Booth from Bolton.

The 23-year-old male passenger of the Tesla was taken to Raigmore and released following assessment.

The male driver of the Citroen van, aged 37, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries, while the driver of the HGV, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured.

A96 1/2 mile West of Barn Church Road to Balloch. Image: Jasperimage.

Police tribute to families

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Chris and Helen at this difficult time.

“We continue to support them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone with relevant dash-cam footage who has not already passed this to officers is asked to please contact us.”

The incident happened at about 12.10pm on Monday February 12.

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101.

