Driver in A96 horror crash dies days after 51-year-old passenger

A second person has died following a horror three-vehicle crash that took place on the A96 at Redhill, near Inverness, on Monday.

Chris Haycock, 53, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the crash, but died on Wednesday.

He was behind the wheel of a Tesla car, which was involved in a collision with a Citroen Dispatch van and a heavy goods vehicle.

Passenger named as Helen Booth

A 51-year-old woman, a passenger in the Tesla, was also taken to Raigmore Hospital following the crash and died a short time later. She has been named as Helen Booth from Bolton.

The 23-year-old male passenger of the Tesla was taken to Raigmore and released following assessment.

The male driver of the Citroen van, aged 37, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries, while the driver of the HGV, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured.

Police tribute to families

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Chris and Helen at this difficult time.

“We continue to support them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone with relevant dash-cam footage who has not already passed this to officers is asked to please contact us.”

The incident happened at about 12.10pm on Monday February 12.

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101.