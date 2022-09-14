Inside the new-look Victorian Market: Will it help bring more people back into Inverness city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inside the new-look Victorian Market: Will it help bring more people back into Inverness city centre?

By John Ross
September 14, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 6:32 pm
The food hall has undergone a £1.6 million refurbishment. Picture Jason Hedges
The food hall has undergone a £1.6 million refurbishment. Picture Jason Hedges

A new era has begun for the historic Victorian Market in Inverness with hopes that it will help revitalise the city centre.

Locals and visitors flocked to the opening of the first businesses in the newly-refurbished former meat trading hall and fish hall.

Although the opening was low-key and without fanfare in the wake of the Queen’s death, the new-look central space still attracted a great deal of interest and excitement.

So what’s new?

As part of a £1.6 million project, the market hall area was closed in January 2021 and redesigned to accommodate 15 new food, drink and retail businesses.

The anchor of the new-look food hall is Muir of Ord’s Bad Girl Bakery, opening in the city for the first time.

A new, sister company Good Girl Greengrocer is making its debut.

The Highland Street Food Pop Up is taking outdoor catering inside, with different businesses rotating.

Moonshine, an off-licence offshoot of the Malt Room, has opened and will be joined in a few weeks by the linked Inverness Whiskies.

Vegan restaurant Salt N Fire is also due to open soon.

It is hoped other tenants will take up the vacant spaces in the coming months.

Douglas Hardie runs Bad Girl Bakery with his wife Jeni Iannetta.

He said: “It’s been a long gestation period, but the doors are now open, people have come in, there have been queues and tables are full.

How can it help the city centre?

“We are very pleased. It’s a lovely showcase for us. We have a huge following in Inverness and people have been asking us for years when we’re going to open here.

“Food and drink is one of those drivers that brings people into the city centre to spend more time.

“It will play a small part in revitalising the centre.

Jeni and Douglas Hardie from Good Girl Greengrocer<br />Picture Jason Hedges

“Inverness has not had anything like this before. But now people can see what’s on offer and see it’s a lovely place and a great experience.”

Jeni added: “It’s beautiful. They have done a really good job with the refurbishment and we’re delighted to be part of it.”

Matt Macpherson runs the Malt Room and Moonshine.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming. It’s a beautiful building that’s been underused for a wee while.

More businesses to follow

“When you go to major European cities the focus is always the old town. People like to be in historic buildings with a modern twist.

“So I think this will do wonders for our city centre.”

He hopes Inverness Whiskies will be unveiled in about six to eight weeks and that other traders will follow.

“When you see these projects, it’s quite hard to picture them finished. But now with a few completed units everyone thinks it looks fantastic.

“Hopefully, other vendors and businesses will be attracted to the area and see the opportunities we see.”

Matt MacPherson, owner , John Donaldson, owner, and Harvey Wilson, shop manager, of Moonshine<br />Picture Jason Hedges

One of the vacant units is being used for a book of condolence for the Queen at the moment.

But a pop-up unit is giving other traders a chance to see what a permanent pitch could be like.

The pop-up unit is a joint venture involving the Highland Food and Drink Trail, the Inverness Common Good Fund and Macgregors Industrial Supplies.

It will be occupied by different outlets – existing street food traders and new businesses – for a short period at a time each.

Trail director Douglas Hardie said: “It’s a way for people to get a place in the city centre for a short term and see how they get on.

Development pathway for new enterprises

The first occupier of the pop up is Bruce Warrington, owner of Ollie’s Pops.

He said: “It’s very exciting, and good to be part of this when it’s just opening.

“The pop up is a great opportunity for people to find their feet. I definitely want to get a unit myself so it’s good to be part of this.”

What do market visitors think?

Among the first to sample the food in the refurbished market were Janet Blair and Jane Armitage, visiting Inverness for the first time from North Yorkshire.

“It’s very bright and airy, better than being stuck inside a café or outside”, said Jane.

“It’s a nice mix of the modern and the old.”

Janet added: “We just learned it was open and walked through and the decided this is where we wanted to have lunch.

“So it made a good impression on us.”

Janet Blair (left) and Jane Armitage were among the first visitors . Picture Jason Hedges

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Tobermory RNLI Lifeboat was deployed to help assist UK Coastguard after cargo vessel runs aground in Sound of Mull.
Wind surfer rescued by Tobermory lifeboat
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
The village of Ullapool with an old fishing boat on the shore
Much-loved art exhibition goes on display in Ullapool's newly renovated gallery
0
Liam Bannerman has learned to walk with help from the charity. Supplied by Heather Bannerman.
WATCH: Highland charity that helps children learn to walk launches fundraising cycle
0
Highland Council figures show improved primary school attainment in 2022. Photo: Shutterstock.
Highland primary school attainment is on the up, with 10% boost in literacy this…
0
Post Thumbnail
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of…
0
Man holding woman's hands indoors, closeup. Concept of support and help; Shutterstock ID 1184893696; purchase_order: ; job: To go with SAMH column on suicide prevention
Walkers to trek across Inverness in aid of Scottish mental health charity
0
Stornoway Coastguard helicopter
Walker flown to hospital with suspected broken bones after falling on Skye
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0

Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
Post Thumbnail
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…
Liam Bannerman has learned to walk with help from the charity. Supplied by Heather Bannerman.
WATCH: Highland charity that helps children learn to walk launches fundraising cycle
0