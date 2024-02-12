Victorian Market: New Indian street food business coming to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victorian Market: New Indian street food business coming to Inverness

A chef who has worked at Turnberry and Fairmont St Andrews is setting up in the city centre.

By John Ross
The new outlet will add to the growing food hall in the Victorian Market

Visitors to the Victorian Market in Inverness will soon get a taste of Delhi street food with the opening of a new business.

Namaste Inbhir Nis is the first solo business venture for chef Hemant Chawla who has worked at a number of four and five-star restaurants.

He and his wife, Pooja, a teaching assistant at Drummond School in the city, hope to open in the market’s food hall next week.

From the Taj Mahal to the Victorian Market

Hemant has been a chef for 20 years. He grew up in India and studied for a master’s degree in hotel management.

Heman started his career as a kitchen assistant and progressed through the ranks to work as a head pastry chef.

He has worked at leading businesses including the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, near the Taj Mahal. He also worked at the Turnberry Hotel and the Fairmont St Andrews.

Heman also had stints with Carnival and Cunard cruises and Macdonald Hotels and Resorts in Aviemore.

Hemant Chawla has worked at a number of four and five star restaurants

He said: “We moved to Inverness two years ago and thought we would like to do something here and give people the opportunity to taste authentic Indian food.

“It’s a good market and growing. It’s exciting to have this opportunity to do something we have been thinking about for a long time.

“The Victorian Market is an ideal location to start our new venture. It’s in the heart of the city and brings together a wide collection of food choices for all age groups and dietary requirements.

“Being a chef for more than 20 years, I believe the way to win everyone’s heart is through their stomach.

“My wife and I hope to win a place in everyone’s heart by bringing our authentic flavours to Namaste Inbhir Nis.”

More new businesses coming to the food hall

It is one of four new businesses expected to open by Easter in the growing food hall.

Victorian Market manager Cameron Macfarlane welcomed the new outlet.

He said: “It’s an exciting addition and adds to the diversity of food being offered at the market which is going from strength to strength.”

The refurbished food hall is expected to be fully occupied in the first quarter of 2024 with increased seating capacity.

In January, vegan restaurant Salt N Fire moved to a new bigger unit in the food hall.

Hemant and Pooja Chawla will run the new business

Shoppers are also awaiting the arrival of a new model train in the early part of this year.

The train is a much-anticipated addition to the food hall which re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

Conversation