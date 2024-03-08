That takes the biscuit: Inverness Half Marathon runners will get Harry Gow treats to make up for missing medals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
That takes the biscuit: Inverness Half Marathon runners will get Harry Gow treats to make up for missing medals

Local bakers step in after medals delayed due to Red Sea crisis.

By John Ross
Fraser Gow with the specially-made half marathon biscuit medals
When it came to the crunch, organisers of the Inverness Half Marathon had a decision to make.

With medals for finishers delayed, what were they going to give athletes at the end of this weekend’s race?

Step forward local bakers Harry Gow who have run up a batch of commemorative gongs in biscuit form.

Event hit by Red Sea conflict

Shipping delays caused by the Houthi rebel attacks on container ships in the Red Sea meant finisher medals and t-shirts could not be handed out.

Instead, the biscuits have been made specially to reflect the medal design with the event logo.

Official medals and finisher t-shirts will be posted out to participants as soon as possible following the event.

More than 4,000 runners are taking part in the half marathon and 5k races.

Sunday’s sold-out half marathon and 5k has attracted 4,240 competitors – 2,940 for the half marathon and a record 1,300 for the 5k.

Runners of all ages have signed up, from the youngest in the 5K, aged one, to the oldest in the half marathon, aged 80.

The event has been chosen to host the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and the North District Championships for the second consecutive year.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said it is encouraging so many schools and youth groups have signed up for the 5k.

The sweet taste of success

“A special thank you must go to Harry Gow for stepping in to create a special medal-style biscuit when our original medal delivery was delayed.

“I’m sure our runners will enjoy the sweet taste of success – quite literally – when they cross the finish line.”

Fraser Gow, director at Harry Gow, said: “We are really excited to bring something a bit different to Inverness Half Marathon and 5k this year with our commemorative biscuits.

“Our bakers are putting in their own marathon effort to produce these special sweet treats for runners on Sunday.

“Whether you’re taking part in the Half Marathon or 5K, we hope this gives you all a little boost.”

The half marathon is a major event for Inverness

It will also raise money for a number of groups, including official charities SAMH, Alzheimer Scotland, Highland Hospice, Centred, New Start Highland and Mikeysline.

Some minor changes have been made to the route for this year’s event due to ongoing works at Riverside Way and Burn Road.

Among Sunday’s runners is Inverness Harriers’ Mhairi Maclennan.

Conversation