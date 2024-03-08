That takes the biscuit: Inverness Half Marathon runners will get Harry Gow treats to make up for missing medals

When it came to the crunch, organisers of the Inverness Half Marathon had a decision to make.

With medals for finishers delayed, what were they going to give athletes at the end of this weekend’s race?

Step forward local bakers Harry Gow who have run up a batch of commemorative gongs in biscuit form.

Event hit by Red Sea conflict

Shipping delays caused by the Houthi rebel attacks on container ships in the Red Sea meant finisher medals and t-shirts could not be handed out.

Instead, the biscuits have been made specially to reflect the medal design with the event logo.

Official medals and finisher t-shirts will be posted out to participants as soon as possible following the event.

Sunday’s sold-out half marathon and 5k has attracted 4,240 competitors – 2,940 for the half marathon and a record 1,300 for the 5k.

Runners of all ages have signed up, from the youngest in the 5K, aged one, to the oldest in the half marathon, aged 80.

The event has been chosen to host the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and the North District Championships for the second consecutive year.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said it is encouraging so many schools and youth groups have signed up for the 5k.

The sweet taste of success

“A special thank you must go to Harry Gow for stepping in to create a special medal-style biscuit when our original medal delivery was delayed.

“I’m sure our runners will enjoy the sweet taste of success – quite literally – when they cross the finish line.”

Fraser Gow, director at Harry Gow, said: “We are really excited to bring something a bit different to Inverness Half Marathon and 5k this year with our commemorative biscuits.

“Our bakers are putting in their own marathon effort to produce these special sweet treats for runners on Sunday.

“Whether you’re taking part in the Half Marathon or 5K, we hope this gives you all a little boost.”

It will also raise money for a number of groups, including official charities SAMH, Alzheimer Scotland, Highland Hospice, Centred, New Start Highland and Mikeysline.

Some minor changes have been made to the route for this year’s event due to ongoing works at Riverside Way and Burn Road.

Among Sunday’s runners is Inverness Harriers’ Mhairi Maclennan.

