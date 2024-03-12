‘This is murder territory’: Peterhead prisoner threatened to kill ex in chilling phonecalls from jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is murder territory’: Peterhead prisoner threatened to kill ex in chilling phonecalls from jail

In a series of sickening tirades Tony Vogt threatened to behead the woman in front of their child and burn her while she slept.

By Joanne Warnock
Tony Vogt, pictured in 2016, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A prisoner in Peterhead has been handed an extra two months behind bars after phoning his ex and threatening to murder both her and her new boyfriend.

In a series of chilling tirades – which the woman recorded – Tony Vogt threatened to behead them in front of his nine-year-old child and burn them in their sleep.

The 28-year-old also told the woman he would dump their bodies in a wheelie bin, adding: “This is murder territory.”

Vogt appeared from custody at Peterhead Sheriff Court and admitted making their threats on November 13 last year.

During the calls from HMP Grampian, Vogt told her he knew she was seeing someone else and threatened to kill them both.

‘This will be a double murder’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court Vogt’s ex-partner got two phone calls from an unknown number, but immediately recognised him as the caller.

Ms Gunn said: “[Vogt] advised the witness that he knew she was dating someone else and was not happy about this. He made general threats to the witness.”

The court heard that Vogt told the woman: “I will murder for that – I will murder people” and “this is murder territory”.

Vogt was also quoted as saying: “You are going to end up getting burned in your sleep – I will chop off heads in front of my bairn.”

And in a further violent rage asked: “Are you some kind of s*****c?

“You will both get tie-wrapped together – this will be a double murder.

“You will sit in your wheelie bin for two days.”

Vogt’s defence agent Alex Burn said his client had “much regret” about his behaviour.

‘He was frustrated and in jail and made these calls’

He said: “There is a significant background here. They were in a relationship for six years and have a child – aged nine – together.

“He has had difficulty with gaining contact to the child and a civil lawyer has been engaged.

“The court agreed shared custody, but he still does not have shared custody.

“It came to his attention that she has involved herself with someone who is a known drug dealer in the Aberdeen area.

“He was frustrated and in jail and made these calls – which he now knows was foolish and is a matter of much regret.”

Vogt, the court heard, is currently serving a sentence for domestic abuse involving another female.

Sheriff Craig Findlater told Vogt: “You are someone who has a record for domestic offending – that is why you are currently serving a sentence at this time. However, it was another lady involved.

“I can do nothing other than impose a custodial sentence.”

He handed Vogt two more months in jail and imposed a non-harassment order lasting 12 months towards his former partner, with contact only being allowable via a third party to arrange to see his child.

 

