New Westhill Wickes to cost £10m and create 25 jobs

Work has started on the £10 million new Wickes store in Aberdeenshire which will create 25 jobs.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for the home improvement giant to open at the three-acre site at Kingshill Park in Westhill.

Knight Property Group has agreed a 20-year lease with Wickes and appointed Clark Contracts as the main contractor to deliver the 25,000 sq ft bespoke store.

Building work is expected to take six months, with opening scheduled for Q2 next year.

Currently the closest Wickes stores are in Inverness or Dundee.

The DIY retailer previously had a presence on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street, but it closed after being bought over by Focus Do It All.

Wickes Aberdeenshire store plans

The new shop will include 79 parking spaces and an outdoor projects centre for landscape and garden projects to the rear of the store.

Sarah Taitt, Wickes property director, said: “We were keen to establish a presence in Aberdeen once more.

“With work now in progress, we are excited to watch the construction process take shape and look forward to opening next year.

“This will not only offer a wider range of options for consumers but also generate new employment opportunities for the local community.”

Wickes will join other names in the business park including Starbucks, McDonalds, Screwfix and Toolstation.

Previous planning concerns

The planning application did cause some concerns with Westhill and Elrick Community Council objecting to the proposal.

Its members were concerned about the impact it would have on businesses already established in the area.

They also had worries about road safety and argued that a shortage of parking spaces could cause issues.

But council planners were unswayed, recommending the plan be approved.

Howard Crawshaw, Knight Property Group managing director, said: “The new Wickes store will be a welcome addition to the local area.

“The building has been designed to meet the tenant’s specification and sits well with our other surrounding properties and complements the other amenities available at Westhill.

“It will be an excellent destination for both staff and customers.”

Wickes, which first opened in 1972, operates more than 230 stores throughout the UK.