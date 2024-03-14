New owners of former Inverness College site revealed after plot is sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

New owners of former Inverness College site revealed after plot is sold

The land was the home of the college for more than 50 years.

By Stuart Findlay
How the site looks now, with the new Inverness Justice Centre in the background. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
How the site looks now, with the new Inverness Justice Centre in the background. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

A key site close to Inverness city centre has finally been sold after sitting on the market for three years.

The former home of Inverness College on Longman Road has sat empty since the building was demolished in 2019.

The plot was put up for sale by UHI in January 2021 and has finally been snapped up by a company headed by prominent city businessman David Cameron.

The Inverness College building before it was demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Camlin, a venture headed up by Mr Cameron and Dundee property entrepreneur Bruce Linton, is the new owner of the site.

What the plan for the site is now remains unclear as the pair are keeping their cards close to their chest.

But it has been zoned for mixed use, leaving a number of interesting retail or leisure options open.

That is welcome news for people in Inverness desperate to see an eyesore site brought back to life.

Inverness College site sale brings UHI chapter to a close

Documents seen by the Press and Journal show that the property changed hands on December 13 last year.

The price of the sale has not been disclosed – but the neighbouring plot which is now home to the Inverness Justice Centre was sold for £750,000 in 2016.

Given this site looks bigger and, coupled with inflation, it is likely that this sale will have topped £1m.

However, the three years it spent on the market is bound to have landed Camlin a discount.

An overview of the site. Image: Montagu Evans

A spokeswoman for UHI Inverness confirmed the sale.

She said: “We can confirm we have sold the cleared plot on Longman Road that was the site of Inverness College.

“The sale of the final piece of legacy estate draws a chapter of our history to a close.”

What could the site be used for?

A brochure for the site shows that it has been zoned for mixed use in Highland Council’s local development plan.

The 4.5 acre plot could be used for offices, leisure or retail.

But whether a supermarket giant, restaurant chain and adventure firm is willing to dip their toe in remains to be seen.

The land’s future has been uncertain since UHI moved to its £100m Inverness Campus home in 2015.

The college building itself dates back to the 1950s.

David Cameron has been involved in numerous Highland property developments over a period of decades.

He is also a director at Caley Thistle.

Bruce Linton is the owner of Scotia Homes and has numerous other business interests, mainly focused in Dundee and Tayside.

Both declined to comment on their plans for the site.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

A takeaway shop front in Inverness city centre with a sign that reads Max's2
Drunk teen abused takeaway staff and called them 'immigrants'
How the site looks now, with the new Inverness Justice Centre in the background. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
From bombs to burgers, Darren going the whole hog with new business in Victorian…
Inverness sheriff court and Stephanie Lewicki, who had cocaine and heroin
Inverness woman kept £17,000 of cocaine and heroin as 'collateral' so her family wouldn't…
How the site looks now, with the new Inverness Justice Centre in the background. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Job fears for Wickes staff as Inverness store faces closure
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities
Nagina Ishaq
Inverness gym to close on April 7 as process to turn site into bowling…
2
The incident on the A9.
A9 north of Inverness reopens following accident
How the site looks now, with the new Inverness Justice Centre in the background. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
'I don't want to walk away': Inverness shop owner determined to return to work…
How the site looks now, with the new Inverness Justice Centre in the background. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
Firefighters enter a residential building.
Dramatic footage shows moment Inverness city centre street is cordoned off due to fire

Conversation