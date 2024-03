The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is closed following a crash near Pitmachie.

Police and paramedics were called to the area at around 6.30am after a crane left the road, landing in a ditch.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the road is closed in both directions between Pitmachie and Insch as work to recover the vehicle gets underway.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow.