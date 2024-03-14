Caley Thistle to appeal Highland councillors’ rejection of plans for battery storage scheme in Inverness

A controversial battery storage farm has been refused permission after Highland councillors reversed a decision to give the scheme the go-ahead.

The outcome is a major setback for Caley Thistle, which was set to receive millions of pounds from the £40m project.

The club says it is disappointed and angry by the decision and will appeal to the Scottish Government.

CEO Scot Gardiner said afterwards: “This is absolutely far from over.”

The proposal would have seen containers storing up to 50MW of electricity sited at Fairways Business Park in Inverness.

Initially put forward by Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) shirt sponsors Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), the project is wholly owned by the football club.

Councillors voted 30-23 to turn down the plans.

Project would result in loss of green space

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 last month to grant permission against officials’ recommendations.

However, that decision was sent to the full council for reconsideration after 30 councillors later signed a notice of amendment.

Today, planning manager David Mudie outlined the application to councillors, advising them that the proposal was in line with national policy to support renewable energy projects.

It would help towards Net Zero targets and deliver some socio-economic benefits.

But he said it would result in a loss of green and amenity space.

Lochaber councillor Thomas MacLennan said he had never experienced the “lobbying” and “intimidation” like he had on this application.

He referenced a fire at a battery storage scheme in Liverpool as an example of a worst-case scenario.

Councillor MacLennan added: “I can see why so many people are concerned about this from the safety point-of-view.

“But I am delighted we can look everybody in the face and say we’ve given it proper scrutiny here.”

Sending out the wrong message

Cromarty Firth councillor Maxine Smith lodged an amendment to support Caley Thistle’s plans, saying rejecting it “would send out the wrong message”.

She said the development would cover just 2% of the open space which would be outweighed by 80 jobs and the contribution towards net zero targets.

Councillor Ken Gowans said it would result in the “industrialisation” of a popular area.

He echoed the views of many members: “Battery storage is a good idea but this is just the wrong place.

“We should not be putting battery storage in the heart of our communities.”

But Councillor Patrick Logue said: “It always seems to be the wrong place. At some point we need to address the climate crisis. There is a balance worth being struck here.”

Three councillors abstained from the vote and six were not able to vote because of a declared interest.

After the meeting Scot Gardiner said: “We’re not surprised but extremely disappointed.

“There are probably no words to say how disappointed we are and no words to say how angry we are.

“We now have a real challenge on our hands in relation to what we do with the football club to make sure this is not a catastrophic blow.”

ICT has said it would receive a £3.4m lump sum from selling the battery company to an undisclosed buyer.

This would be used to help secure Caley Thistle’s future and support community programmes.

Mr Gardiner said losing the money is a huge setback: “It would be a huge blow for any club below the top three. But that’s what happened and we have to address that.

“We will appeal to Scottish Government.”

‘Classic argument of a NIMBY’

He added: “The arguments by some of the naysayers was the classic argument of a NIMBY – I’m all for this but just not here.

“If you’re an investor in Inverness, especially in relation to renewable energy, it would seem Highland Council talks the talk but doesn’t actually walk the walk.”

Mr Gardiner said it was significant that so many people were not allowed to vote on the plans.

The ICT Supporters Trust said is is “very concerned” about the implications of the council’s decision.

It is seeking early discussion with the ICT board to dscuss the future of the club.

“We will work with the club in any way we can to assist it with any difficulties it faces due to the decision.”

It thanked supporters for backing the application: ” The greater the membership of the Supporters Trust, the greater the influence it can have on the club at a time when it’s clear that the coming weeks and months are going to be amongst the most crucial in the club’s history.”

Community councils opposed the project

Last week four community councils revealed they had joined forces to try to block the plans

Slackbuie, Inshes and Milton of Leys, Lochardil and Drummond and Holm Community Councils, which cover more than 13,700 residents, urged councillors to vote against the proposed development.

Its document– entitled Keep Fairways Green – was sent to councillors.

They say the battery energy storage scheme (BESS) would mean an “unjustifiable” loss of open green space, protected by the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan (IMFDLP2).

The community councils also claim battery storage guidelines mean plans for the site has “multiple unresolvable safety issues”.