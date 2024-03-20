‘A different level of welcome’: Hopes of boom after rave reviews of the Highlands from Scottish Golf Tourism Week visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘A different level of welcome’: Hopes of boom after rave reviews of the Highlands from Scottish Golf Tourism Week visitors

Tour operators predict Scottish Golf Tourism week could lead to visitor boom for the area

By John Ross
Delegates at Scottish Golf Tourism Week visited Cabot Highlands in Inverness. Image Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Delegates at Scottish Golf Tourism Week visited Cabot Highlands in Inverness. Image Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The Highlands can expect a golfing tourism boom, judging by the response to a major conference being staged for the first time in Inverness.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week is making its debut in the city, bringing tour operators from 30 countries to the North.

The three-day event is expected to be worth £3 million to the local economy.

But Inverness and the Highlands are forecast to enjoy longer-term benefits from golfing visitors who see it as a much-see destination.

What do they think of the Highlands?

International companies say the area’s tourist attractions, open spaces and warm welcome will lure people as much as its well-known and ‘hidden gem’ courses.

Here are what some tour operators said this week.

Jason Scarth, from Virginia, said: “I like coming here as you get a feel for Scotland in general.

Jason Scarth . Images Sandy Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“What I like about the north is you get a much better flavour for Scotland is all about. The golf is fantastic too.

“People come here because of places they know like Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart (now Cabot Highlands).

“What’s nice is they get to play other courses like Fortrose and Rosemarkie and Brora, just great hidden gem courses.

‘The Highlands has a different vibe’

“Here you also have whisky and Loch Ness. It’s a great place for people who want to play golf every day but also go off somewhere like Culloden or Skye.

“You leave here with a feeling that you have been to Scotland.”

Michelle Gajderowicz

Michele Gajderowicz, from North Carolina: “It’s important to understand the whole of the country. The Highlands has a completely different vibe.

“There’s a different feel, a different level of welcome. It’s important to bring Scottish Golf Tourism week to this part of the world because there is more than one Scotland.

“Scotland has so many phenomenal golf courses it’s nice to be able to introduce people  to other places like the Highlands.

A different travel experience

“The Highlands is also perfect for offering other wonderful activities and folk are so welcoming and so kind. It’s just a different travel experience.

“There is no doubt this event will bring more people here. I’m already crafting packages for the Highlands specifically.”

Donncha Hurley

Donncha Hurley, based in Cork: “There is a real warmth of welcome here, people are happy to see you when you show up. I felt that at every stop we were taken to.

“The food is extraordinary and locally-sourced and the quality of the golf provision is outrageous.

“And the thing about Scotland, particularly the Highlands, is the depth of golf, it covers every market.

People will come back again and again

“The value point is a big deal when people are making a decision to come.

“They will never regret it and they will probably come back again and again.

“100% more people will visit here as a result of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.”

Mike Sidgreaves

“Scotland couples whisky and golf like no other.

“You’re ticking all the right boxes. It is on everyone’s to do list.

‘We want to tell people back home about the Highlands’

Mike Sidgreaves, a first time visitor to the Highlands from Sydney: “We’ve been astonished at how beautiful this place is.

“Everyone knows Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart, but you realise how great the whole place is and how much good golf is here.

“We’ve absolutely loved it and we just want to tell people back home about it.

Alessandro Dinon

“Talking to other tour operators, many of them are here for the first time and everyone is pleasantly surprised at the beauty, how many good quality golf courses are here beyond the well known ones.

“People were so excited when we told them we were coming here. I think you are going to have a very big tourism boom.”

Highlands on many bucket lists

Allesandro Dinon,  based in Venice: “The Highlands is amazing, I think it is pure Scotland. It has a different kind of experience, not just about golf.

“Bringing people to Inverness and the Highlands is a different kind of experience, not crowded like in other places, and where you can feel part of nature.

“The Highlands is on the bucket list for many clients to experience different parts of Scotland.”

Marco Nuzzo

Marco Nuzzo, visting from Zurich: “It’s very important to bring the show to different places. Everyone wants to go to St Andrews.

“I hope that will change now, with the knowledge I get from the local courses and hotels to bring people here.

“I like Scotland generally, but there is even more nature here and there is a feeling of being in a country that is green.”

Ticks all the boxes

Patrick Meagher, from Victoria, British Columbia: “Any serious golfer wants to say they’ve come to Scotland.

“There are people who think St Andrews is Scotland, and that’s why coming here to become educated to tell people there is a lot more to golf in Scotland. The Highlands are incredible.

Patrick Meagher

“I’d be very surprised if you don’t see a lift from hosting the event.

“If it is a destination that has quality courses, good accommodation and good scenery  that area sees a natural lift.

“Obviously the Highlands ticks all three boxes.”

Golf tourism awards held as part of the event

Scottish Golf Tourism Week, held in association with Luxe Scot, was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

The prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, held as part of the event, are being staged on March 21 at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week brings together tour operators and golf businesses. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness teenager strayed into 'dark world' of sick images
'The most compelling evidence yet' of Nessie? Image: The Cryptid Factor Podcast
New images are 'the most compelling evidence yet' of Loch Ness monster's existence
Birch cafe opened today on Inverness High Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
'A passion project': Melbourne-inspired Birch café opens on Inverness High Street
Cafe 1668 got its brush with television fame when BBC crews showed up to film. Image: Cafe 1668/Facebook
Inverness cafe in the limelight as BBC films TV show at venue
Police were on patrol on High Street in Inverness on Sunday at around 12:30am. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Dangerous' Subaru driver almost hit police officers in Inverness
Glasgow, Scotland; April 13th 2019: The entrance and coat of arms on the wall of the High Court of Justiciary. ; Shutterstock ID 1383278471; 20d7f809-aeef-47b0-9402-61fff947cdc2
Trial date set for Inverness policeman accused of rapes in Stornoway
Inverness sheriff court
Army serviceman banned from driving after being caught over-the-limit
Police were called to a crash between a moped driver and a VW vehicle in Inverness
Moped rider, 57, in hospital following crash in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drink-driving teacher and a horrific bus attack
Birch will soon be opening its doors in Inverness.
Popular Skye café Birch set to open in Inverness

Conversation