‘A different level of welcome’: Hopes of boom after rave reviews of the Highlands from Scottish Golf Tourism Week visitors

The Highlands can expect a golfing tourism boom, judging by the response to a major conference being staged for the first time in Inverness.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week is making its debut in the city, bringing tour operators from 30 countries to the North.

The three-day event is expected to be worth £3 million to the local economy.

But Inverness and the Highlands are forecast to enjoy longer-term benefits from golfing visitors who see it as a much-see destination.

What do they think of the Highlands?

International companies say the area’s tourist attractions, open spaces and warm welcome will lure people as much as its well-known and ‘hidden gem’ courses.

Here are what some tour operators said this week.

Jason Scarth, from Virginia, said: “I like coming here as you get a feel for Scotland in general.

“What I like about the north is you get a much better flavour for Scotland is all about. The golf is fantastic too.

“People come here because of places they know like Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart (now Cabot Highlands).

“What’s nice is they get to play other courses like Fortrose and Rosemarkie and Brora, just great hidden gem courses.

‘The Highlands has a different vibe’

“Here you also have whisky and Loch Ness. It’s a great place for people who want to play golf every day but also go off somewhere like Culloden or Skye.

“You leave here with a feeling that you have been to Scotland.”

Michele Gajderowicz, from North Carolina: “It’s important to understand the whole of the country. The Highlands has a completely different vibe.

“There’s a different feel, a different level of welcome. It’s important to bring Scottish Golf Tourism week to this part of the world because there is more than one Scotland.

“Scotland has so many phenomenal golf courses it’s nice to be able to introduce people to other places like the Highlands.

A different travel experience

“The Highlands is also perfect for offering other wonderful activities and folk are so welcoming and so kind. It’s just a different travel experience.

“There is no doubt this event will bring more people here. I’m already crafting packages for the Highlands specifically.”

Donncha Hurley, based in Cork: “There is a real warmth of welcome here, people are happy to see you when you show up. I felt that at every stop we were taken to.

“The food is extraordinary and locally-sourced and the quality of the golf provision is outrageous.

“And the thing about Scotland, particularly the Highlands, is the depth of golf, it covers every market.

People will come back again and again

“The value point is a big deal when people are making a decision to come.

“They will never regret it and they will probably come back again and again.

“100% more people will visit here as a result of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.”

“Scotland couples whisky and golf like no other.

“You’re ticking all the right boxes. It is on everyone’s to do list.

‘We want to tell people back home about the Highlands’

Mike Sidgreaves, a first time visitor to the Highlands from Sydney: “We’ve been astonished at how beautiful this place is.

“Everyone knows Royal Dornoch and Castle Stuart, but you realise how great the whole place is and how much good golf is here.

“We’ve absolutely loved it and we just want to tell people back home about it.

“Talking to other tour operators, many of them are here for the first time and everyone is pleasantly surprised at the beauty, how many good quality golf courses are here beyond the well known ones.

“People were so excited when we told them we were coming here. I think you are going to have a very big tourism boom.”

Highlands on many bucket lists

Allesandro Dinon, based in Venice: “The Highlands is amazing, I think it is pure Scotland. It has a different kind of experience, not just about golf.

“Bringing people to Inverness and the Highlands is a different kind of experience, not crowded like in other places, and where you can feel part of nature.

“The Highlands is on the bucket list for many clients to experience different parts of Scotland.”

Marco Nuzzo, visting from Zurich: “It’s very important to bring the show to different places. Everyone wants to go to St Andrews.

“I hope that will change now, with the knowledge I get from the local courses and hotels to bring people here.

“I like Scotland generally, but there is even more nature here and there is a feeling of being in a country that is green.”

Ticks all the boxes

Patrick Meagher, from Victoria, British Columbia: “Any serious golfer wants to say they’ve come to Scotland.

“There are people who think St Andrews is Scotland, and that’s why coming here to become educated to tell people there is a lot more to golf in Scotland. The Highlands are incredible.

“I’d be very surprised if you don’t see a lift from hosting the event.

“If it is a destination that has quality courses, good accommodation and good scenery that area sees a natural lift.

“Obviously the Highlands ticks all three boxes.”

Golf tourism awards held as part of the event

Scottish Golf Tourism Week, held in association with Luxe Scot, was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

The prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, held as part of the event, are being staged on March 21 at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.