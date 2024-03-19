Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: The local organisations in the running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: The local organisations in the running

The awards are being held in the Highlands for the first time.

By John Ross
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 9th January '16 Askernish, South Uist, Outer Hebrides, Western Isles, Tom Morris, Golf Course. Players tackle the formidable chalenges of the historic Askernish Golf Course at Askernish on South Uist which was designed and layed out by Tom Morris.
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 9th January '16 Askernish, South Uist, Outer Hebrides, Western Isles, Tom Morris, Golf Course. Players tackle the formidable chalenges of the historic Askernish Golf Course at Askernish on South Uist which was designed and layed out by Tom Morris.

Five north golf clubs are hoping their drive for quality will help them win a major award this week.

The prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards celebrate the best courses and service to visitors.

The 11th annual awards are being staged on March 21 at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

Among the finalists are Royal Dornoch Golf Club and Askernish Golf Club who are up against each other in the best sustainability project category.

Project protected against flooding

A Royal Dornoch sustainability project captured the sustainable project of the year accolade at the Golf Environment Awards last month.

It centred on halting coastal erosion which has been threatening an area of the Struie Course.

With Green Shores, the University of St Andrews and NatureScot, as well as volunteers and youngsters from Dornoch Academy, the club’s greenkeepers have implemented an innovative strategy to protect degraded saltmarsh habitat.

This has helped protect the 10th fairway which was vulnerable to flooding.

Club general manager Neil Hampton said: “It’s great the awards are being held in Inverness and at such an iconic location.”

Royal Dornoch Golf club is shortlisted for two awardsAskernish opened in 2008, with holes built around a design created in 1891 by Old Tom Morris.

The club says it recognises the importance of playing a part in protecting and restoring nature, conserving resources, taking climate action and strengthening communities.

Who else is shortlisted for an award?

Royal Dornoch has also been shortlisted in the best course over £250 category.

Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links is a finalist in the best golf course under £100 category, while Nairn Golf Club is shortlisted for best course £100-£250.

Nairn also features in the best pro shop category, while Durness Golf Club is vying for the best 9-hole course title.

In addition, the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness is shortlisted for the best premium hotel – 4-star or equivalent.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards are being held at Culloden

The awards are part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which is being held in Inverness for the first time.

The event, held in association with Luxe Scot, was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

It is estimated golf tourism week, Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference, will be worth £3 million to the local economy.

It should also bring longer-term benefits to Inverness and the Highlands.

Thirty countries represented at event

Golf tour operators from more than 30 countries are meeting with Scottish businesses at the three-day event.

Over 100 Scottish golf businesses and 90 international tour operators are taking part.

It is estimated the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland each year.

