Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: The local organisations in the running

Five north golf clubs are hoping their drive for quality will help them win a major award this week.

The prestigious Scottish Golf Tourism Awards celebrate the best courses and service to visitors.

The 11th annual awards are being staged on March 21 at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

Among the finalists are Royal Dornoch Golf Club and Askernish Golf Club who are up against each other in the best sustainability project category.

Project protected against flooding

A Royal Dornoch sustainability project captured the sustainable project of the year accolade at the Golf Environment Awards last month.

It centred on halting coastal erosion which has been threatening an area of the Struie Course.

With Green Shores, the University of St Andrews and NatureScot, as well as volunteers and youngsters from Dornoch Academy, the club’s greenkeepers have implemented an innovative strategy to protect degraded saltmarsh habitat.

This has helped protect the 10th fairway which was vulnerable to flooding.

Club general manager Neil Hampton said: “It’s great the awards are being held in Inverness and at such an iconic location.”

Royal Dornoch Golf club is shortlisted for two awardsAskernish opened in 2008, with holes built around a design created in 1891 by Old Tom Morris.

The club says it recognises the importance of playing a part in protecting and restoring nature, conserving resources, taking climate action and strengthening communities.

Who else is shortlisted for an award?

Royal Dornoch has also been shortlisted in the best course over £250 category.

Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links is a finalist in the best golf course under £100 category, while Nairn Golf Club is shortlisted for best course £100-£250.

Nairn also features in the best pro shop category, while Durness Golf Club is vying for the best 9-hole course title.

In addition, the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness is shortlisted for the best premium hotel – 4-star or equivalent.

The awards are part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which is being held in Inverness for the first time.

The event, held in association with Luxe Scot, was created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal.

It is estimated golf tourism week, Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference, will be worth £3 million to the local economy.

It should also bring longer-term benefits to Inverness and the Highlands.

Thirty countries represented at event

Golf tour operators from more than 30 countries are meeting with Scottish businesses at the three-day event.

Over 100 Scottish golf businesses and 90 international tour operators are taking part.

It is estimated the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland each year.