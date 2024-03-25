Old East Church: First lessons held in new Gaelic centre in Inverness

The first lessons have been held at a new Gaelic cultural centre being developed in the centre of Inverness.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis bought the landmark former East Church in Academy Street in November from the Church of Scotland to promote Gaelic language, music and arts.

The B-listed building closed in March 2023 and was on the market for offers over £230,000.

The take-over deal was sealed with the outgoing congregation handing over the 200-year-old key to the charity last month.

Unique venue focusing on Gaelic

A class of 18 advanced language students from as far away as London took part in the first Gaelic lessons in the new facility.

Tutor Padruig Moireach said: “It’s so exciting to be teaching the Gaelic weekend courses in Cultarlann’s own building.

‘It’s fantastic to have this unique venue focussing on Gaelic language and culture.

“I believe this will be the first of many courses catering for learners and enthusiasts at all levels of ability.”

One of the students, Maggie Trevelyan, from Kiltarlity, said the central location makes the centre easily accessible.

“Gaelic is such a fundamental part of the culture of this area and we all know the language is in danger.

“We need to support it and protect it. The Cultarlann is a great chance to promote the language and let it grow. “

Helping to maintain the language

Lynn Brown, from Perth, said the centre allows people to come together and speak in Gaelic which helps to maintain the language.

“My daughter is doing Gaelic medium education and I want to be able to speak to her in Gaelic.”

Amanda NicChoinnich, from Ullapool, said it can be difficult to get chances to speak Gaelic.

“There are people in the Ullapool area who have Gaelic but they are reluctant to use it.

‘The Cultarlann is fantastic because it will be a place to come in and chat to others in Gaelic.

“In many ways it’s ridiculous that we didn’t have this long ago.”

As work on the inside of the building continues, Cultarlann Inbhir Nis plans to hold an open day on May 11 to outline its vision.

Chair Maggie Mullholland said: “It will take a while to get all the funding, permissions and plans sorted, and then for the actual building and renovation work to be done.

“At the moment, we are working with architects, the local authority and Highlands and Islands Enterprise on taking forward some of these developments.

Maximising the benefits for the community

“But after the long campaign to get the building, we’re keen to maximise the benefits for the community immediately.”

As well as the Gaelic course, step-dancing workshops and traditional music classes are now taking place.

Discussions are also taking place with a number of Gaelic organisations about future events.

