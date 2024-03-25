Comedian Rosie Jones taking suggestions for places to visit ahead of Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Rosie Jones taking suggestions for places to visit ahead of Aberdeen show

The comedian who is touring with her Triple Threat show spoke about online trolling, her quest to become a national treasure, and why she has it in for David Attenborough.

Comedian Rosie Jones with a mic laughing on a black background.
Comedian Rosie Jones on trolling, therapy and her ambition to become a British national treasure. Image: Andy Hollingworth
By Lottie Hood

It is no surprise that as a comedian, Rosie Jones says you need a thick skin.

However, as a female stand-up with cerebral palsy who receives an influx of abuse with every TV appearance, needing a thick skin might be putting it lightly.

Over the last seven years, the Yorkshire funny woman has earned a reputation for her seemingly boundless energy, mischievous grin and cheeky comebacks.

A well-known smiling face from shows like Channel 4’s The Last Leg, Rosie has featured in numerous productions including a recent stellar performance on Call the Midwife.

Comedian Rosie Jones in a white shirt with red lobsters laughing looking away from the camera.
Rosie Jones is a regular on Channel 4’s The Last Leg. Image: Jiksaw

As one of the few disabled women making a regular appearance on British television, Rosie has used her unique position to speak up on issues like ableism and last year released a Channel 4 documentary.

But for every appearance of her cheeky smile, the comedian admitted there is a dark side to her success.

Rosie said: “With everything there’s highs and there’s lows. In terms of my peers and my colleagues, they have been nothing but supportive.

“I have felt so welcome throughout my career but it’s not a walk in the park.

“Having a disability and speaking the way I do means that I receive a lot of abuse online.

Rosie Jones on a sofa looking at the camera unsmiling.
Rosie said she receives a lot of online abuse. Image: Andy Hollingworth

“I get trolled every time I’m on TV. People say disgusting things about my disability and alongside that, being a woman…it’s always about what I look like as well.”

Despite this, Rosie said she spends her time focusing on her fans and those who enjoy her shows which this year is all about her quest to become a national treasure.

And she said no one is going to stop her, not even the great Sir David Attenborough.

Rosie Jones in Aberdeen for first time

The 33-year-old is arriving in Aberdeen with her show Triple Threat on Thursday March 28.

While Rosie has visited Edinburgh for the Fringe every year since her debut show in 2017 and – at the danger of annoying non-Glaswegians – admitted the people of Glasgow are her world favourites, she said it will be her first time in the granite city.

Excited to explore and perhaps crown a new favourite crowd, she was quick to say she is taking recommendations of places to visit.

Rosie Jones smiling at the camera on a red background in a denim jumpsuit.
The comedian is touring with her show Triple Threat. Image: Jiksaw.

Bringing her signature splash of naughtiness and silliness with Triple Threat, Rosie added: “It’s all about my ambition to make sure I become a national treasure.

“My biggest rival is David Attenborough. I’m coming for you Dave.

“It’s just about me, my life, growing up disabled and being gay and now navigating comedy, success and fame and what it means to be an inspiration.

“But that all sounds very serious – it’s not at all. It’s me being a silly billy for an hour and a half.”

Sir David Attenborough
In her show, Rosie jokes about Sir David Attenborough standing in her way of claiming status as a national treasure. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Friends, therapy and making people laugh

Making people laugh is a talent Rosie became adept at from an early age.

The Bridlington-born comic often used jokes when people seemed awkward due to her disability. Or in some cases, assure them of her intelligence.

Never seeing anyone who looked or sounded like her on TV, Rosie did not even consider stand-up for years. But after working in the industry and on panel shows, she realised she wanted to change that.

She said: “I started stand-up properly when I was 26. I just fell in love with it.

Comedian Rosie Jones who is coming to Aberdeen with her show Triple Threat laughing on a sofa
Getting to make people happier is Rosie’s favourite part of her job. Image: Andy Hollingworth

“And I just cannot believe the dream of a career I’ve had so far.”

While the self-diagnosed workaholic has a strong support system among friends and her encouraging parents whom she credits for her confidence, Rosie also said being in therapy for two years has helped.

That and getting to make people happier.

“I look at the people coming to my shows and they are all ages,” she said.

“They are disabled, they are non-disabled, they are straight, they are queer and they come and just have a good night and laugh.

“I’m able to use comedy to make their day a little bit better.

“When I see that and when I have disabled people coming up to me saying ‘Thank you because I never saw myself on TV growing up…that is when I go ‘oh yeah all of the abuse doesn’t mean a thing because it’s all about the positive difference I’m hopefully making to the world.'”

Triple Threat with Rosie Jones is at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Thursday March 28. 

