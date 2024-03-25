Comedian Rosie Jones taking suggestions for places to visit ahead of Aberdeen show

It is no surprise that as a comedian, Rosie Jones says you need a thick skin.

However, as a female stand-up with cerebral palsy who receives an influx of abuse with every TV appearance, needing a thick skin might be putting it lightly.

Over the last seven years, the Yorkshire funny woman has earned a reputation for her seemingly boundless energy, mischievous grin and cheeky comebacks.

A well-known smiling face from shows like Channel 4’s The Last Leg, Rosie has featured in numerous productions including a recent stellar performance on Call the Midwife.

As one of the few disabled women making a regular appearance on British television, Rosie has used her unique position to speak up on issues like ableism and last year released a Channel 4 documentary.

But for every appearance of her cheeky smile, the comedian admitted there is a dark side to her success.

Rosie said: “With everything there’s highs and there’s lows. In terms of my peers and my colleagues, they have been nothing but supportive.

“I have felt so welcome throughout my career but it’s not a walk in the park.

“Having a disability and speaking the way I do means that I receive a lot of abuse online.

“I get trolled every time I’m on TV. People say disgusting things about my disability and alongside that, being a woman…it’s always about what I look like as well.”

Despite this, Rosie said she spends her time focusing on her fans and those who enjoy her shows which this year is all about her quest to become a national treasure.

And she said no one is going to stop her, not even the great Sir David Attenborough.

Rosie Jones in Aberdeen for first time

The 33-year-old is arriving in Aberdeen with her show Triple Threat on Thursday March 28.

While Rosie has visited Edinburgh for the Fringe every year since her debut show in 2017 and – at the danger of annoying non-Glaswegians – admitted the people of Glasgow are her world favourites, she said it will be her first time in the granite city.

Excited to explore and perhaps crown a new favourite crowd, she was quick to say she is taking recommendations of places to visit.

Bringing her signature splash of naughtiness and silliness with Triple Threat, Rosie added: “It’s all about my ambition to make sure I become a national treasure.

“My biggest rival is David Attenborough. I’m coming for you Dave.

“It’s just about me, my life, growing up disabled and being gay and now navigating comedy, success and fame and what it means to be an inspiration.

“But that all sounds very serious – it’s not at all. It’s me being a silly billy for an hour and a half.”

Friends, therapy and making people laugh

Making people laugh is a talent Rosie became adept at from an early age.

The Bridlington-born comic often used jokes when people seemed awkward due to her disability. Or in some cases, assure them of her intelligence.

Never seeing anyone who looked or sounded like her on TV, Rosie did not even consider stand-up for years. But after working in the industry and on panel shows, she realised she wanted to change that.

She said: “I started stand-up properly when I was 26. I just fell in love with it.

“And I just cannot believe the dream of a career I’ve had so far.”

While the self-diagnosed workaholic has a strong support system among friends and her encouraging parents whom she credits for her confidence, Rosie also said being in therapy for two years has helped.

That and getting to make people happier.

“I look at the people coming to my shows and they are all ages,” she said.

“They are disabled, they are non-disabled, they are straight, they are queer and they come and just have a good night and laugh.

“I’m able to use comedy to make their day a little bit better.

“When I see that and when I have disabled people coming up to me saying ‘Thank you because I never saw myself on TV growing up…that is when I go ‘oh yeah all of the abuse doesn’t mean a thing because it’s all about the positive difference I’m hopefully making to the world.'”

Triple Threat with Rosie Jones is at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on Thursday March 28.